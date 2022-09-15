Brittney Griner’s arrest and detention earlier this year have made WNBA players steer clear of Russia. WNBA stars have gone over to Russia to play for teams owned by oligarchs for higher salaries. But the Griner situation will keep players away from the country as the WNBA heads for its own offseason. Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot are going somewhere else this winter.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO