ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Eagles' Darius Slay gives intercepted ball to James Harden

James Harden was among the Philadelphia celebrities in the crowd to support the Eagles in their 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay picked off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins twice in the game and gave one of the intercepted balls to the Philadelphia 76ers star who was sitting at the field level.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Brittney Griner situation deters WNBA players from Russia, citing safety

Brittney Griner’s arrest and detention earlier this year have made WNBA players steer clear of Russia. WNBA stars have gone over to Russia to play for teams owned by oligarchs for higher salaries. But the Griner situation will keep players away from the country as the WNBA heads for its own offseason. Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot are going somewhere else this winter.
BASKETBALL
Fox News

Fox News

791K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy