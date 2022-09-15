Forecast: Cloudy, spotty storms

A couple of spotty storms have the potential to move inland from the Gulf this evening. Otherwise, it will mainly be cloudy and muggy. Overnight, the clouds will break up and temperatures fall in the mid-70s.

Friday will start off with some sunshine before clouds take over the afternoon. Most of the storms will develop inland, but a couple of storms may develop in the urban corridor, especially in the evening. Afternoon highs are just below 90.

Rain chances continue into the weekend as the stationary front, that has been affecting us the past few days, turns into an area of low pressure. With that being said, each morning will be pleasant and partly sunny. Highs will be near 90 all weekend.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Fiona, which formed late Wednesday in the tropical Atlantic, will be moving towards the Caribbean and could bring heavy rain and flooding to portions of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola this weekend

There are no other areas of concern that we are tracking within the next five days. Your ABC7 weather team will keep you updated on the latest information from the NHC.