Read full article on original website
Related
Number of ultra wealthy individuals exploded during the pandemic
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A new report by investment bank Credit Suisse said that the number of "ultra high net worth" individuals increased by 46,000 last year to a record 218,200 people. The number of people with assets of more than $50 million boomed in 2021 as the world's richest...
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long-run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden said that he was “sick and tired” of the...
Comments / 0