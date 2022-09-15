Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Another warm day; Storms popping up in the south
It's a good day to fire up the grill before stormy weather sets in!. A southwest flow ahead of a storm off the California coast will keep it warm and breezy today. Moisture caught up within that flow is moving into Southern and Eastern Utah and will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms will be most likely over Southeast Utah.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Warm September day; Stormy later this week
It's still summer for a few more days and it'll feel like it!. A storm system stalled off the coast of California will maintain a southerly flow across Utah, making for another warm and breezy day. Moisture caught up within that flow will move into Utah tomorrow, bringing the best...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Beat The Drought! Try Xeriscape
Help Utah's drought and consider Xeriscape. Morgan Saxton spoke with the General Manager Jeff Moore of the Sunset location to learn more about how to get started. He recommends to prep the ground first. "We carry a wide variety," he said. "Everything from the weed guard, to the shovels and...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
This month Ken Garff Auto is celebrating 90 years in business!
Ken Garff is a name Utahns know and love. This month Ken Garff Auto is celebrating 90 years in business, and Jenny talked with Board Chair Kathi Garff about the anniversary. She says Ken Garff worked at his grandpa's farm when he was a little boy, and started a small business during the war at a gas station and sold used and new cars.
