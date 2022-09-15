(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota has found itself inside the top 15 for WalletHub's latest study, looking into the Happiest States in the country. The Personal Finance Website took into account 30 key indicators, including depression rates to share of adults being productive to income growth. North Dakota finished in the top 10 in several sub categories, including Separation and Divorce rate and work environment. Other top sub-categories the peace garden state did well in include:

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO