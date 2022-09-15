Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota second quarter taxable sales up over 2021
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota taxable sales and purchases are up for the second quarter this year over last year. The number for April, May, and June 2022 was just under six-billion dollars. Officials say this is the fifth consecutive quarter North Dakota has seen a double-digit growth in taxable sales and purchases.
North Dakota, Minnesota rank near top for happiest states
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota has found itself inside the top 15 for WalletHub's latest study, looking into the Happiest States in the country. The Personal Finance Website took into account 30 key indicators, including depression rates to share of adults being productive to income growth. North Dakota finished in the top 10 in several sub categories, including Separation and Divorce rate and work environment. Other top sub-categories the peace garden state did well in include:
North Dakota Industrial Commission awards 15 million for Clean Energy projects
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Industrial Commission is awarding more than 15-million dollars to three clean energy projects. The three-member board approved the proposals from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority Monday. The grants include ten million dollars for engineering and design work on the Liberty H2 Hub. Just over...
Minnesota Medical Marijuana company suing to sell edibles on open market
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota medical marijuana company Vireo Health is suing the state for the right to sell some of its edibles on the open market. Vireo Health filed the suit last week, claiming its constitutional rights are being violated because its products are still illegal for consumers outside the state's medical marijuana program.
Walz, Jensen agrees to two October gubernatorial debates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has agreed to two more debates with his Republican challenger Scott Jensen. One session will take place on October 18th, while the second debate, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio, will be held on October 28th. Walz and Jensen first debated at Farm...
Spring Lake man dies from his injuries following September 8th motorcycle crash
(Tappen, ND) -- Officials say a man has died from his injures following a crash that occurred on September 8th. 53-year-old Lee Wegener died from his injuries resulting from a two vehicle crash on September 12th. Wegener was traveling on I-94 when his motorcycle swerved into the left lane and struck a trailer, ejecting him and causing severe injuries.
