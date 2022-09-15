ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Insider

The biggest features in watchOS 9 for Apple Watch

Apple has released watchOS 9 to millions of Apple Watch users and with it come a wide array of new features. Here's what's new in this substantial update.
Apple Insider

How iPhone 14 Pro Adaptive True Tone flash creates perfect light for your photos

The iPhone 14 Pro has a new segmented Adaptive True Tone flash that can adapt to a camera's focal length. Here's how a small change helps photography.
Apple Insider

Reminder: iPadOS 16 & macOS Ventura are coming in October

Apple has split its OS releases this year, with iOS 16 already available, but both macOS Ventura and iPad 16 won't arrive until October.
Apple Insider

Apple says excessive iOS 16 copy and paste prompts are a bug

Following complaints from iOS 16 users that they are being repeatedly prompted to allow pasting from the same apps, an Apple executive says the company will "get to the bottom of it." One of the privacy features added in iOS 16 was a prompt that means apps have to have...
Apple Insider

The iPhone 14 is the most repairable iPhone in years

Apple doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to enabling repairs. It has begrudgingly started to provide repair manuals and loans out tools to replace parts, but its products continue to be built in a way that can be considered difficult to fix.
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 satellite SOS uses Qualcomm modem & Apple tech

Apple may be trying to ditch Qualcomm for iPhone components, but it's using the company's modem integrated with custom Apple tech for the satellite communications Emergency SOS feature. The new Emergency SOS feature in the iPhone 14 range uses multiple components, centered around a Qualcomm X65 modem processor. According to...
Apple Insider

Adding water cooling to the Mac Studio does surprisingly little

A YouTube video shows how a challenging attempt to add water-cooling to the Mac Studio ultimately doesn't make much of an improvement to performance.
Apple Insider

Wait times for iPhone 14 Pro models up to 6 weeks as demand surges

Wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro models are now four to six weeks for Apple customers and are expected to increase in November.
Apple Insider

Dynamic Island expected to replace notch on all iPhone 15 models

Apple's inclusion of the Dynamic Island as a way to provide notifications and hide cut-outs in the display has seemingly become a hit for users keen to get away from the notch. While limited to the Pro models in 2022, one analyst thinks that the 2023 releases may all get the feature.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Long iPhone 14 Pro lead times hint at sky-high demand

Consumer demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models are high compared to those of the iPhone 13 Pro range, analysis of availability indicates, while sales of the Apple Watch Ultra are considered to be quite robust. The lead times for the currently-released iPhones are short for the standard iPhone 14,...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

PITAKA's MagEZ Case 3 line offers a near case-less feel for your iPhone 14

Accessory producer PITAKA has launched its MagEZ Case 3 and MagEZ Case Pro 3 for iPhone 14, the world's thinnest and lightest MagSafe-compatible protective case for Apple's newest iPhone models.
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro review: The best power & camera to cost balance

Apple's annual refresh of its flagship smartphone saw the debut of the iPhone 14 Pro, the smaller of the two Pro-level smartphones for 2022. As usual, Apple brings several changes to the product line, including quite a few frequently-rumored and much-needed additions. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are...
Apple Insider

Apple supplier shifts production to make more iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple supplier Hon Hai will reportedly switch iPhone 14 production lines over to the iPhone 14 Pro models due to strong demand.
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 review: Apple's curve ball to iPhone upgraders

Apple's iPhone 14 sits in a spot that has previously been occupied by the prior year's model, which still exists. It's an interesting choice in a still-challenging production and economic environment, as Apple's design decisions have thrown purchasers a curve ball. But, once you see that the pitch is a...
Apple Insider

Don't wait months for AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, or iPhone 14

Apple has released the iPhone 14 range, three Apple Watches, and the updated AirPods Pro, but if you place an order through Apple now, you'll be waiting until October. Here's how to get them quicker, elsewhere. Apple had already seen certain models like the iPhone 14 Pro get increasingly backordered...
Apple Insider

Gmail will let politicians beat spam filters

Google is launching a trial that will see Gmail users getting more emails from election candidates whether they are wanted or not.
Apple Insider

Apple to hike App Store prices in Europe and other countries in October

Apple has informed developers that it will soon raise App Store prices in several countries, including all countries that use the euro.
Apple Insider

How to turn on the iPhone 14 startup sound

The iPhone 14 product line has a new accessibility feature that lets these devices play a sound when they're turned off and on. Here's where to find the setting.
Apple Insider

Lowest price: Apple's iPad Pro 12.9-inch dips to $899 at Amazon

Amazon has issued a bonus price drop at checkout on Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro, dropping the robust tablet to as low as $899.99.
Apple Insider

Daily Deals Sept. 20: $199 Beats Studio3 Headphones, $899 12.9-inch iPad Pro, up to $700 off Samsung TVs, more!

Tuesday's best deals include $400 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, $20 off Apple's Magic Mouse, a $299 Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan, and much more.
