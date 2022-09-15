Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
The biggest features in watchOS 9 for Apple Watch
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has releasedwatchOS 9 to millions of Apple Watch users and with it come a wide array of new features. Here's what's new in this substantial update.
Apple Insider
How iPhone 14 Pro Adaptive True Tone flash creates perfect light for your photos
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone 14 Pro has a new segmented Adaptive True Tone flash that can adapt to a camera's focal length. Here's how a small change helps photography.
Apple Insider
Reminder: iPadOS 16 & macOS Ventura are coming in October
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has split its OS releases this year, withiOS 16 already available, but both macOS Ventura and iPad 16 won't arrive until October.
Apple Insider
Apple says excessive iOS 16 copy and paste prompts are a bug
Following complaints from iOS 16 users that they are being repeatedly prompted to allow pasting from the same apps, an Apple executive says the company will "get to the bottom of it." One of the privacy features added in iOS 16 was a prompt that means apps have to have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Apple Insider
The iPhone 14 is the most repairable iPhone in years
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to enabling repairs. It has begrudgingly started to provide repair manuals and loans out tools to replace parts, but its products continue to be built in a way that can be considered difficult to fix.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 satellite SOS uses Qualcomm modem & Apple tech
Apple may be trying to ditch Qualcomm for iPhone components, but it's using the company's modem integrated with custom Apple tech for the satellite communications Emergency SOS feature. The new Emergency SOS feature in the iPhone 14 range uses multiple components, centered around a Qualcomm X65 modem processor. According to...
Apple Insider
Adding water cooling to the Mac Studio does surprisingly little
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A YouTube video shows how a challenging attempt to add water-cooling to theMac Studio ultimately doesn't make much of an improvement to performance.
Apple Insider
Wait times for iPhone 14 Pro models up to 6 weeks as demand surges
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wait times for theiPhone 14 Pro models are now four to six weeks for Apple customers and are expected to increase in November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Dynamic Island expected to replace notch on all iPhone 15 models
Apple's inclusion of the Dynamic Island as a way to provide notifications and hide cut-outs in the display has seemingly become a hit for users keen to get away from the notch. While limited to the Pro models in 2022, one analyst thinks that the 2023 releases may all get the feature.
Apple Insider
Long iPhone 14 Pro lead times hint at sky-high demand
Consumer demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models are high compared to those of the iPhone 13 Pro range, analysis of availability indicates, while sales of the Apple Watch Ultra are considered to be quite robust. The lead times for the currently-released iPhones are short for the standard iPhone 14,...
Apple Insider
PITAKA's MagEZ Case 3 line offers a near case-less feel for your iPhone 14
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Accessory producer PITAKA has launched its MagEZ Case 3 and MagEZ Case Pro 3 for iPhone 14, the world's thinnest and lightest MagSafe-compatible protective case for Apple's newest iPhone models.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro review: The best power & camera to cost balance
Apple's annual refresh of its flagship smartphone saw the debut of the iPhone 14 Pro, the smaller of the two Pro-level smartphones for 2022. As usual, Apple brings several changes to the product line, including quite a few frequently-rumored and much-needed additions. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Apple supplier shifts production to make more iPhone 14 Pro models
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple supplier Hon Hai will reportedly switchiPhone 14 production lines over to the iPhone 14 Pro models due to strong demand.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 review: Apple's curve ball to iPhone upgraders
Apple's iPhone 14 sits in a spot that has previously been occupied by the prior year's model, which still exists. It's an interesting choice in a still-challenging production and economic environment, as Apple's design decisions have thrown purchasers a curve ball. But, once you see that the pitch is a...
Apple Insider
Don't wait months for AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, or iPhone 14
Apple has released the iPhone 14 range, three Apple Watches, and the updated AirPods Pro, but if you place an order through Apple now, you'll be waiting until October. Here's how to get them quicker, elsewhere. Apple had already seen certain models like the iPhone 14 Pro get increasingly backordered...
Apple Insider
Gmail will let politicians beat spam filters
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Google is launching a trial that will see Gmail users getting more emails from election candidates whether they are wanted or not.
Apple Insider
Apple to hike App Store prices in Europe and other countries in October
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has informed developers that it will soon raiseApp Store prices in several countries, including all countries that use the euro.
Apple Insider
How to turn on the iPhone 14 startup sound
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone 14 product line has a new accessibility feature that lets these devices play a sound when they're turned off and on. Here's where to find the setting.
Apple Insider
Lowest price: Apple's iPad Pro 12.9-inch dips to $899 at Amazon
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Amazon has issued a bonus price drop at checkout on Apple's12.9-inch iPad Pro, dropping the robust tablet to as low as $899.99.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Sept. 20: $199 Beats Studio3 Headphones, $899 12.9-inch iPad Pro, up to $700 off Samsung TVs, more!
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's bestdeals include $400 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, $20 off Apple's Magic Mouse, a $299 Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan, and much more.
Comments / 0