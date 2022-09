Scoreboard roundup -- 9/14/22

Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016. Tua Tagovailoa finished second in the 2018 Heisman voting, and won a National Championship the year before. Why bring up these college memories now? Because the Miami at Baltimore clash on Sunday looked like one of those college pinball games, not an NFL matchup. First team to 40 gets the win. Defense is frowned upon.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO