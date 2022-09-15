Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Missing Korean War soldier from South Dakota identified
WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that a South Dakota soldier killed during the Korean War has been accounted for. 21-year-old U.S. Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear of Standing Rock was a member of A Battery, 15th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, and he was reported missing in action on Feb. 13, 1951 after his unit was attacked by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces and conducted a two-day withdrawal from Changbong-ni, South Korea, to Wonju.
KFYR-TV
From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota, Minnesota rank near top for happiest states
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota has found itself inside the top 15 for WalletHub's latest study, looking into the Happiest States in the country. The Personal Finance Website took into account 30 key indicators, including depression rates to share of adults being productive to income growth. North Dakota finished in the top 10 in several sub categories, including Separation and Divorce rate and work environment. Other top sub-categories the peace garden state did well in include:
kvrr.com
Congressional delegation in North Dakota joins fight to save union jobs at Motor Coach
PEMBINA, N.D. (KVRR) — Members of congress in North Dakota are asking Motor Coach to reconsider its decision to close its Pembina plant. About 175 members of IAM Local W384 were told they will be out of a job by the end of the year. Senators Kevin Cramer and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU participates in "Banned Books Week", citing "worrying trends" across country
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is participating in a tradition meant to raise awareness about challenges, bans, and removals facing books across the country. The university is introducing the "Banned Book Challenge", which encourages students and residents to pay attention to efforts to censor books across the United States. An official from NDSU says the university is not seeing challenges and bans in North Dakota, but cites "worrisome trends" when it comes to specific laws being passed in states across the country.
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
North Dakota Proven To Have Terrible Fatality Rates When It Comes To This
Truly surprising and unsettling. Stay safe out there!
DUIs, Traffic fatalities on the rise in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota saw a record number of fatalities this year during the 100 deadliest days for drivers. Now it appears another concern is hitting the road for drivers in the Peace Garden State, DUIs. According to a study done by QuoteWizard, DUIs are up 16% in North Dakota since 2010. With […]
thetexastasty.com
Our Trip to Fargo, North Dakota
I’ll never forget my first trip to the Midwest. Fargo, North Dakota is located just off the Red River and its sister city, Moorhead, Minnesota, is just a few minutes drive across the bridge. The area is flat which makes for great sunsets I’d come to see. Looking...
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Join us in honoring Officer Wesley Booth from the West Fargo Police Department!
Our August Luther Family Ford Salute to Law Enforcement honoree is Officer Wesley Booth from the West Fargo Police Department. He joins the show to discuss with us why he chose to become an officer and what it means to be honored for his service. Watch the Luther Family Ford...
Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill U.S. senator
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home Sept. 2. He told the agents he made the calls because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control," and that he wants politicians to "feel a little bit pressured," the Star Tribune reported.According to court records, the 35-year-old Daugherty was convicted in October 2018 of two felony counts for threatening to burn down a Pearl Vision store in Maple Grove and harm the employees. Daugherty was angry that he owed $80 for replacement glasses, according to charges.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
South Dakota Ranks 3rd Worst Among All States in This Category
No matter which way you slice it, South Dakota continues to be a great place to call home. However, there are always areas in which our cities, towns, and wild places can be improved upon. One report from 2021 by CNBC lists the Mount Rushmore state as needing some serious...
valleynewslive.com
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
Most popular dog names in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Picking a name for a dog is never an easy task. Do you pick a name with a meaning behind it? A name from a character in your favorite movie? A name just because it sounds fun to say? With so many variables when it comes to naming your dog, you’d […]
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
clayconews.com
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
