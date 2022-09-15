Read full article on original website
Learn the pros and cons of Hunting Leases on Private Land on September 27
BEDFORD –This month’s program at 6 p.m. on September 27, features the pros and cons of leasing hunting rights on private land. The program will be held at the Otis Park Bath House and will speak to the question many private landowners have on whether or not to lease their land for hunting, or allow others to hunt on their land.
The board of trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. will meet in an executive session
SPRINGVILLE – The board of trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. will meet in an executive session on Wednesday, September 21 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at Springville Academy at 126 Brick Street in Springville. On the agenda:. IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B) For discussion of strategy...
Monroe County NOW, local organizations announce a $15,000 grant-funded, non-partisan voter registration effort on and off the IU campus
BLOOMINGTON – A coalition of Bloomington-based organizations will receive a grant worth $15,000 to fund voter registration and turnout programs across Monroe County and on the Indiana University campus. The National Organization for Women Foundation announced on Sept. 18 that it would fund the efforts of the Monroe County...
Indiana Manufacturers Association announces 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame inductees and Manufacturing Excellence Award winners
INDIANA – The Indiana Manufacturers Association will host the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon on October 19, 2022, at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The event is being held to celebrate and recognize the positive achievements made by Indiana’s manufacturing community and to honor their continual commitment to innovative thinking, community involvement, and leadership.
2022 STEAM Night is Thursday, October 6th
BLOOMINGTON – The 2022 STEAM Night is an event wither you can enjoy an evening of hands-on activities with your family. The event is Thursday, October 6th from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Academy of Science & Entrepreneurship at 444 South Patterson Drive in Bloomington. Those attending...
Kathleen Row initiated into Altrusa International of Bedford
BEDFORD – Local community service club, Altrusa International of Bedford, Indiana Incorporated, recently initiated Kathleen Row into membership. She is a native of Minnesota, retired from Crane Naval Ammunition Depot, and a pianist at Dive Christian. Church and is a loving wife and mother. She joins President Norma Hoffman,...
City of Bloomington accepting applications to serve on city’s boards and commissions
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City boards or commissions:. For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=51. Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs. Seat(s) available: 2. Appointed by: Bloomington Common Council. For more information visit...
Rumpke hosts Community Picnic at Medora Landfill
MEDORA – Rumpke Waste & Recycling welcomed more than 100 neighbors and community partners to the Medora Landfill for its annual picnic on Wednesday, September 14. Guests enjoyed a fried fish dinner and several brought side dishes and desserts to share. The event also featured a few rounds of bingo as well as landfill and recycling center tours, where guests learned about the history of the site, daily operations, and future development plans.
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on December 16th
BEDFORD — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing on December 16, 2022, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement released on Friday to hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
Parents are reminded to fill out Free/Reduced Meal Applications
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Community School Corporation reminds parents that school meals will not automatically be free for all students this school year. Free/Reduced meal applications MUST be filled out every school year. The temporary benefits for eligible students who have not yet applied will expire soon. Apply now...
Bedford Board of Works will meet today
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works will meet today at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Reading And Approval Of Minutes – August 11th Special Meeting (Amended Minutes), August 15th and August 23rd Special Meeting.
Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals to meet Tuesday, September 27th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, September 27th at 3:00 p.m. at the City Concourse Building, located at 1414 H Street. Public hearing for Patty Walls for a Variance from Developmental Standards for her property located at 2803 Q Street Bedford, IN. Patty wishes to construct a new carport on the east side of her residence and asking for a 5-foot variance. The setback requirement is 20 feet.
LCIS declares coin war to raise money for playground fund
FAYETTEVILLE – Lawrence County Independent Schools are hosting a coin war, to help raise money for the playground fund. From Monday, September 19th, until Friday, October 7th, students can add funds to their classrooms jar in the front office to gain points, and add money to other class jars to deduct points.
Daily closures planned on State Road 48 for culvert replacement
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to conduct daily closures next week on State Road 48 to replace two culverts between Garrison Chapel Road and S.R. 43 in Monroe County. State Road 48 is expected to close between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday,...
Daviess County Health Department now administering the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster
WASHINGTON– The Daviess County Health Department is now administering the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster. The FDA and CDC have authorized the use of the Covid-19 bivalent booster for individuals who have met the following guidelines:. Moderna Covid-19 bivalent is authorized for 18 years and older and at least 2...
Three-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – Three-day Ride Armband Coupons are now on sale for the Persimmon Festival. They are $30 and good for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights of the festival. Armbands allow unlimited carnival rides for all three nights. Purchasing your coupon early allows you to skip the long payment line...
Meet the 2022 Persimmon Festival Junior Miss contestants
MITCHELL – The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival will feature the Junior Miss Crowning on Monday, September 19th at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Stage. This year, 13 young women will compete for the title of the 2022 Persimmon Festival Junior Miss, following their performances on Saturday, September 17th. This year’s contestants are listed below.
MHS students add beauty, and variety to Persimmon Festival Parade
MITCHELL – Lessons in community service don’t typically include a rainbow assortment of petal paper, glue sticks, wire, foam board, sheer fabrics, and glitter – unless you’re in Mitchell and it’s September. For the past decade, the Mitchell High School Art Club has pulled together...
City of Bedford Council will hold a public hearing on the 2023 Budget tonight
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Council will hold a public hearing tonight at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Public Hearing – Introduction Of Budget For The Year 2023 – Marsha Pfeiffer,. Mayor Sam...
The City of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 18 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Monday, September 19, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on South Coppertree Drive. Water service was shut off for 18 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21.
