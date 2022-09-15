ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

My2cents715 ??
5d ago

Hellya! Make them turn over all videos!!! There's lots more where that came from. County & State is full of CORRUPTION!!

Richard Hernandez
5d ago

Anyone who violates the Laws get to enjoy what it feels like to be on the otherside. Prison orange jumpsuits work.

AZFamily

Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense

The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations

Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Raymond Bayona, age 32, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 15, 2022, before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to a one-count indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
SLIDELL, LA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend

ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
NOGALES, AZ
ABC 15 News

Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail

PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

5 inmates hospitalized after possible drug overdose: MCSO

PHOENIX - Five inmates from the Fourth Avenue Jail have been taken to the hospital after they may have overdosed on drugs. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the inmates may have ingested drugs, leading to an overdose. The inmates are reportedly alert and breathing. MCSO says jail crimes detectives...
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family

SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said. Police say Bruno the bulldog was snatched off the sidewalk nearly two weeks ago in San Lorenzo, California. Officers had a license...
SAN LORENZO, CA
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Hired 145 More Democratic Poll Workers than Republicans to Staff August Primary Election

The Republican National Committee sent a letter to the Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) demanding to know why MCED appears to have broken the law by assigning significantly more Democrats than Republicans to poll worker positions for the August primary election. The lopsided hiring practices came by the Elections Department to light through a public records request by the Maricopa County Republican Party.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

