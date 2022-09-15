Read full article on original website
My2cents715 ??
5d ago
Hellya! Make them turn over all videos!!! There's lots more where that came from. County & State is full of CORRUPTION!!
Reply(4)
13
Richard Hernandez
5d ago
Anyone who violates the Laws get to enjoy what it feels like to be on the otherside. Prison orange jumpsuits work.
Reply(18)
9
AZFamily
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense
The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations
Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Raymond Bayona, age 32, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 15, 2022, before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to a one-count indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend
ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
ABC 15 News
Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail
PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
fox10phoenix.com
5 inmates hospitalized after possible drug overdose: MCSO
PHOENIX - Five inmates from the Fourth Avenue Jail have been taken to the hospital after they may have overdosed on drugs. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the inmates may have ingested drugs, leading to an overdose. The inmates are reportedly alert and breathing. MCSO says jail crimes detectives...
'He knew what he was doing': Family of Phoenix woman fatally stabbed while driving for Lyft feels punishment does not fit crime
PHOENIX — It has been over three years since a pregnant Kristina Howato was stabbed and killed by a passenger while working as a Lyft driver in Phoenix. Despite the passage of time and the approaching sentencing of the man responsible, her family still grieves this senseless act of violence.
Guns, drugs, ammo found in Phoenix group home days before resident fatally shot
PHOENIX — A rifle, guns converted into fully automatic weapons, a firearm hidden inside of a teddy bear, magazines, ammunition, marijuana, and a blue vial filled with pills believed to be synthetic fentanyl. That's what Phoenix police officers found inside of a room where teenagers in state care are...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family
SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said. Police say Bruno the bulldog was snatched off the sidewalk nearly two weeks ago in San Lorenzo, California. Officers had a license...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 16-18
PHOENIX — A long-awaited Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange opened Friday in Gilbert, an Arizona Democrat accused a lawmaker of using misogynistic behavior and profane language and a human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase with two children in her vehicle. Here are some of the biggest...
fox10phoenix.com
Body found inside a container by a Phoenix bicyclist, police confirm the identity
PHOENIX - The shocking discovery of a body inside a container was made by a Phoenix bicyclist early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 17. The discovery was made near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard in a heavily trafficked hiking area. The woman described what she saw as a...
Testimony reveals Clements may have been in area where girl's body was found
Cell phone expert testifies during Clements' murder trial about a possible link to the location where a 13-year-old girl's body was found
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
12news.com
Phoenix police executed search warrant 72 hours prior to fatal shooting at group home
Phoenix police executed a search warrant three days before the deadly shooting on Sept. 1. Police recovered 9 guns, several reported stolen.
riviera-maya-news.com
Authorities in California, Pennsylvania and Arizona receive men extradited from Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico — Three men have been extradited to three different districts in the United States on various crimes. On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) of Mexico City reported on the extradition of the three men. The first was sent to authorities in the state of...
VIDEO: FBI raids home in FLDS-connected town
The FBI conducted a raid Tuesday at a home in Colorado City, a town that's just across from Hildale on the Utah-Arizona border.
Look: Loose goat 'terrorizes' Arizona residents, pees on deputy
An Arizona sheriff's office said a loose goat "terrorized" a community for hours before being apprehended -- and promptly urinating on a deputy.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Hired 145 More Democratic Poll Workers than Republicans to Staff August Primary Election
The Republican National Committee sent a letter to the Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) demanding to know why MCED appears to have broken the law by assigning significantly more Democrats than Republicans to poll worker positions for the August primary election. The lopsided hiring practices came by the Elections Department to light through a public records request by the Maricopa County Republican Party.
Phoenix leaders tight-lipped about secret messages
A month ago ABC15 exposed outgoing Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and her top brass had used the secret messaging app Signal.
