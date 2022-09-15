ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

wbiw.com

Three-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for Persimmon Festival

MITCHELL – Three-day Ride Armband Coupons are now on sale for the Persimmon Festival. They are $30 and good for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights of the festival. Armbands allow unlimited carnival rides for all three nights. Purchasing your coupon early allows you to skip the long payment line...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke hosts Community Picnic at Medora Landfill

MEDORA – Rumpke Waste & Recycling welcomed more than 100 neighbors and community partners to the Medora Landfill for its annual picnic on Wednesday, September 14. Guests enjoyed a fried fish dinner and several brought side dishes and desserts to share. The event also featured a few rounds of bingo as well as landfill and recycling center tours, where guests learned about the history of the site, daily operations, and future development plans.
MEDORA, IN
wbiw.com

MHS students add beauty, and variety to Persimmon Festival Parade

MITCHELL – Lessons in community service don’t typically include a rainbow assortment of petal paper, glue sticks, wire, foam board, sheer fabrics, and glitter – unless you’re in Mitchell and it’s September. For the past decade, the Mitchell High School Art Club has pulled together...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans Fall Town-wide Clean Sweep Week is October 3-8

ORLEANS – The Orleans Town Council has set October 3-8 as “Fall Town-Wide Clean Sweep Week,” and is encouraging all local residents to participate in the clean-up efforts for the fall and winter months ahead. Town crews will be picking up large items of discard free of...
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Laney Wilder crowned 2022 Persimmon Festival Little Miss Queen

MITCHELL – Laney Wilder was crowned the 2022 Persimmon Festival Little Miss Queen Monday night. Feeling good and happy about her victory, Laney knows how it can feel on the other side. She wants everyone to know to not give up, and keep trying, and one day you can be like her.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Briley Dicks crowned the 2022 Persimmon Festival Queen

MITCHELL – Briley Dicks, daughter of Clarissa Miller and David Dicks, was crowned the 2022 Persimmon Festival Queen Monday night. She will reign over this year’s festival. Briley didn’t have a guess as to who could win this year’s pageant, feeling that every girl was deserving of the title, leaving her surprised, but grateful.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

2022 STEAM Night is Thursday, October 6th

BLOOMINGTON – The 2022 STEAM Night is an event wither you can enjoy an evening of hands-on activities with your family. The event is Thursday, October 6th from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Academy of Science & Entrepreneurship at 444 South Patterson Drive in Bloomington. Those attending...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Kathleen Row initiated into Altrusa International of Bedford

BEDFORD – Local community service club, Altrusa International of Bedford, Indiana Incorporated, recently initiated Kathleen Row into membership. She is a native of Minnesota, retired from Crane Naval Ammunition Depot, and a pianist at Dive Christian. Church and is a loving wife and mother. She joins President Norma Hoffman,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Meet the 2022 Little Miss Pageant contestants

MITCHELL – The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival will feature the Little Miss crowning ceremony on Monday, September 19th at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Stage. This year, 20 young ladies are vying to take the crown and be named this years Persimmon Festival Little Miss, following their performances on Saturday, September 17th. This year’s contestants are listed below.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Learn the pros and cons of Hunting Leases on Private Land on September 27

BEDFORD –This month’s program at 6 p.m. on September 27, features the pros and cons of leasing hunting rights on private land. The program will be held at the Otis Park Bath House and will speak to the question many private landowners have on whether or not to lease their land for hunting, or allow others to hunt on their land.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Meet the 2022 Persimmon Festival Junior Miss contestants

MITCHELL – The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival will feature the Junior Miss Crowning on Monday, September 19th at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Stage. This year, 13 young women will compete for the title of the 2022 Persimmon Festival Junior Miss, following their performances on Saturday, September 17th. This year’s contestants are listed below.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Board of Works will meet today

BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works will meet today at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Reading And Approval Of Minutes – August 11th Special Meeting (Amended Minutes), August 15th and August 23rd Special Meeting.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals to meet Tuesday, September 27th

BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, September 27th at 3:00 p.m. at the City Concourse Building, located at 1414 H Street. Public hearing for Patty Walls for a Variance from Developmental Standards for her property located at 2803 Q Street Bedford, IN. Patty wishes to construct a new carport on the east side of her residence and asking for a 5-foot variance. The setback requirement is 20 feet.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Results from the 2022 Persimmon Festival Baby Contest have been released

MITCHELL – The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival kicked things off over the weekend, with the annual Baby Contest, Sunday afternoon at Burris Elementary School. Contestants brought their children, ages zero months to three years old, to interact with judges and the 2021 Persimmon Festival Queen Rylan Simpson. Girls 0-3...
MITCHELL, IN
953wiki.com

Local News from Monday, September 19th, 2022

The meeting for Trimble Co will take place this Wednesday beginning at 11am. Courtney Penn named director and Courtney Hott named ELAC director. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Madison Pilot Club of Madison presents the Annual Fall Old...
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on December 16th

BEDFORD — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing on December 16, 2022, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement released on Friday to hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
BEDFORD, IN

