Caprock and Canyon football ready to face off in a battle of unbeatens

It isn't every day that you get a battle of unbeatens in Week 4 of the season. It's even less common that you get a chance to see them on a Thursday night. Yet this week, two of the very best in the Amarillo area and the entire Panhandle will go head to head.

The Caprock Longhorns are set to make the short trip to Happy State Bank Stadium to take on the Canyon Eagles. Both squads are 3-0 entering the contest and hungry for another victory.

"You don't want the kids to feel pressure, but you like that it's going to take a big-game mentality," Canyon head coach Todd Winfrey said. "It'll help get us ready for a big district game or a big playoff game. As far as 3-0 versus 3-0, that's just numbers. It's a really good football team (in Caprock) against hopefully another really good football team."

It wouldn't be unfair to say that both of these programs are off to fairly surprising starts, based off outside expectations entering the season. Canyon returned just three starters on both sides of the ball entering this year, while Caprock finished just 4-7 last season. Yet, they enter Thursday's contest without having been seriously challenged.

Don't think for a second that means either team isn't still trying to get better.

"The guys are not as satisfied as what you would think a 3-0 football team would be," Caprock head coach Dan Sherwood said. "They feel that they can do more and do better. They're an extremely hungry group of young men and they're a mature group of young men, too."

Caprock has allowed just 10 points on the season, and the defense just seems to get better each week. The Longhorns gave up a touchdown to Hereford in the opener, a field goal against Palo Duro the next week and just shut out a Pampa team that had the leading rusher in the Panhandle entering last week. Sherwood said something that impressed him was that his team was getting it done with genuine team defense.

Canyon is no slouch on that side of the ball either, having given up just six points to Clovis (N.M.) and another six to West Plains last week, with 27 allowed to Perryton. With that being said, Thursday's matchup should be an unstoppable force against an immovable object.

The Eagles put up 42 points against Clovis and 49 against Perryton before settling for 27 against West Plains for a total of 118 on the year. The idea of Caprock linebacker Aundre Reyes and defensive back Jamel Acosta-Lewis going against Canyon running back Sam Johnson and wide receiver Hunter Wilson should get any football fan excited.

"Their defense has created so many big opportunities off of pressures and blitzing," Winfrey said. "There's times their offense is doing really good things, but they only need to go 10 yards because their defense is giving them really short fields...Our dudes have got to be playmakers."

A game of 3-0 against 3-0 makes for a great headline. It makes for great hype. It's the kind of matchup that can sell tickets and ensure that people stay for the whole game. As Winfrey said, though, it's just numbers at the end of the day. For the two teams involved, it's just a good team against a good team. Sherwood is making sure his Longhorns know that just as well as Winfrey's Eagles do.

"What we need to do is not focus on the 3-0 versus 3-0 stuff," Sherwood said. "We have to treat every opponent with the highest respect and make sure that we focus on the process of what it takes to win and not focus on winning itself...Canyon's a very good, well-coached, hard-playing and dynamic football team. We have got to make sure we continue to improve and do our jobs even better."

CANYON VS. WEST PLAINS

Non-district football

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Happy State Bank Field, Canyon

Records: Canyon 3-0; Caprock 3-0

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Happy State Bank Field, Canyon

Records: Canyon 3-0; Caprock 3-0