So, you want to know how far apart your best friend or significant other is from you without tracking their location. Or, if you're a parent, maybe you want to know how far your child is from you when they go wandering around their favorite store at the mall or, heaven forbid, get separated by a large crowd at Disney World. Thanks to a viral TikTok video, there's a distance apart widget that lets you do just this — but you won't find it pre-installed with iOS 16. Like any widget, you have to download a special app that allows you to enable it on your home screen or lock screen. In this case, Widgetable.

