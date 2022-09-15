Read full article on original website
The ‘streaming wars’ aren’t what you think
More people “streamed” television in July 2022 than watched on traditional cable TV, according to Nielsen. That’s a big deal. Because it means streaming no longer is the future — it’s the present. And I suppose that matters. The question is to whom. Not so...
What we want to see from Amazon’s fall event
If you’re thinking about investing in smart home technology, now is one of the best times to see what one of the biggest names in consumer tech has planned for the near (and not-so-near) future of web-connected gear. The big brand in question is Amazon, and the company’s fall hardware event is soon upon us, although exactly when is still to be determined.
Framed today, September 20: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 20 and need some help?. How’s it going Framed family? Are we starting to find some success in this game? There are times when you won’t need our help, but always remember that our clues are here if you want to use them.
Thursday Night Football streaming issues ‘going to be less and less a thing’
For a good many people who watched the inaugural stream of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, everything went off without a hitch. The football game was played, and it was absolutely watchable in the Prime Video app. Others, however, saw issues. It was hit-and-miss, as these things tend to be.
How to use the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s massive screen without losing your mind
Foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are a showcase of engineering excellence and unabashed flashiness. If used the right way, it can prove to be a productivity beast that will forever change how you interact with your smartphone. However, the transition to foldable phones, especially given that squarish inner foldable display, isn’t particularly smooth.
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
Save big on last-minute back-to-school laptop deals at HP
By now, most students are already back in school, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few back-to-school laptop deals left. Right now, HP is offering a few of its bestselling laptops at some deeply discounted prices, and if you missed out on the student laptop deals that happened earlier, now is the time to add one of these to your cart. Whether you’re a student or working on the go, it’s always good to upgrade your tech so you can get more done faster. As they say, it’s better to work smarter, not harder.
How to use the distance apart widget on iOS 16
So, you want to know how far apart your best friend or significant other is from you without tracking their location. Or, if you're a parent, maybe you want to know how far your child is from you when they go wandering around their favorite store at the mall or, heaven forbid, get separated by a large crowd at Disney World. Thanks to a viral TikTok video, there's a distance apart widget that lets you do just this — but you won't find it pre-installed with iOS 16. Like any widget, you have to download a special app that allows you to enable it on your home screen or lock screen. In this case, Widgetable.
