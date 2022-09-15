Thank you, for everything

Good morning, everyone

By now you may have heard, but for those of you who haven't, my last day with the South Bend Tribune is this Friday.

It's a day I didn't think would ever come because I landed what I long considered a dream job. Working for my hometown paper and covering the local food and shopping scene was, for a lack of better term, the absolute coolest.

A LOT of local business news has happened during my four year tenure, but a lot has also happened for me personally. And, for me, it's time to step away.

I'll still be active in the area and will start a new career in the coming weeks. It's a bittersweet move, but I'll remain a strong advocate and loyal subscriber to The South Bend Tribune because local news is so vital to our community. If you want to keep in touch, you can still follow me on Twitter.

What does that mean for the future of the column? I'm not quite sure but, in the meantime, longtime editor and reporter Ed Semmler will serve as the interim reporter. He was the mastermind behind Market Basket in the beginning and is a close colleague of mine so you'll be in the best of hands. I've already sent him a long list of what to tackle next, but you can also email him questions and story ideas at esemmler@sbtinfo.com to continue to stay up to date for the latest retail and restaurant news.

And a quick note, while Tribune higher ups work out a long-term plan, this newsletter portion of Market Basket may go dormant for a bit.

A sincere thank you to all of the sources and readers who trusted me with this community-driven column. These past four years weren't the easiest in many ways for us all, but your kindness and support went a long way.

This is not a meme

👻 A different kind of ghost will soon take over the former Sears space at the University Park Mall. Spirit Halloween has been taking over large retail spaces in preparation for the Halloween shopping season. A store is open at Erskine Village across from the former Panera Bread space at 1290 E. Ireland Road. And a sign for the Halloween retailer also has recently been installed at the former Sears space at the mall. The 193,000-square-foot space has remained largely vacant since the national retailer closed the location in 2019.

🍕 Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen restaurant in Granger's Toscana Park has closed. The eatery, known for its coal-fire pizza, announced on social media that the decision to close at the end of August was due to "irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and extreme difficulty with hiring staff." The restaurant opened in 2013.

🏈 While Notre Dame football fans can still expect to staples like popcorn and regular hot dogs at Notre Dame Stadium, the concessions team have stepped things up a notch this year. Fans will now be able to get signature favorites like a pork tenderloin sandwich, the Domer Dog with grilled onions and bleu cheese and pretzels shaped like shamrocks. New items include a Pot of Gold nachos, pot roast sandwich, Impossible burger and frozen custard. You can see where in the stadium to find these items, plus more delicious photos of the food, here.

🕹 Waypoint Vrcade at 620 W. Edison Road has closed. The local virtual reality business opened in 2020 just before the pandemic shutdown went into effect and, in a social media post, owners said, "We hold our heads high knowing that we accomplished what no one else thought was possible, at the worst time possible, and we did it with next to nothing outside of some good old-fashioned Waypoint (explicit)."

🍣 Noku Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar has opened on South Bend's south side. The new restaurant is located in the former TGI Fridays space at 1240 E. Ireland Road and, according to its website, offers a wide variety of Asian dishes like General Tsos chicken, Thai green curry tofu and Japanese tempura, as well as fresh sushi. Noku is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Other local news that happened this week that I found interesting and you may too

Cheers, friends 🍺-Mary

