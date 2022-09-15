ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Thank you, for everything

By Mary Shown, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpOGN_0hwQO5oQ00

Good morning, everyone

By now you may have heard, but for those of you who haven't, my last day with the South Bend Tribune is this Friday.

It's a day I didn't think would ever come because I landed what I long considered a dream job. Working for my hometown paper and covering the local food and shopping scene was, for a lack of better term, the absolute coolest.

A LOT of local business news has happened during my four year tenure, but a lot has also happened for me personally. And, for me, it's time to step away.

I'll still be active in the area and will start a new career in the coming weeks. It's a bittersweet move, but I'll remain a strong advocate and loyal subscriber to The South Bend Tribune because local news is so vital to our community. If you want to keep in touch, you can still follow me on Twitter.

What does that mean for the future of the column? I'm not quite sure but, in the meantime, longtime editor and reporter Ed Semmler will serve as the interim reporter. He was the mastermind behind Market Basket in the beginning and is a close colleague of mine so you'll be in the best of hands. I've already sent him a long list of what to tackle next, but you can also email him questions and story ideas at esemmler@sbtinfo.com to continue to stay up to date for the latest retail and restaurant news.

And a quick note, while Tribune higher ups work out a long-term plan, this newsletter portion of Market Basket may go dormant for a bit.

A sincere thank you to all of the sources and readers who trusted me with this community-driven column. These past four years weren't the easiest in many ways for us all, but your kindness and support went a long way.

This is not a meme

👻 A different kind of ghost will soon take over the former Sears space at the University Park Mall. Spirit Halloween has been taking over large retail spaces in preparation for the Halloween shopping season. A store is open at Erskine Village across from the former Panera Bread space at 1290 E. Ireland Road. And a sign for the Halloween retailer also has recently been installed at the former Sears space at the mall. The 193,000-square-foot space has remained largely vacant since the national retailer closed the location in 2019.

🍕 Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen restaurant in Granger's Toscana Park has closed. The eatery, known for its coal-fire pizza, announced on social media that the decision to close at the end of August was due to "irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and extreme difficulty with hiring staff." The restaurant opened in 2013.

🏈 While Notre Dame football fans can still expect to staples like popcorn and regular hot dogs at Notre Dame Stadium, the concessions team have stepped things up a notch this year. Fans will now be able to get signature favorites like a pork tenderloin sandwich, the Domer Dog with grilled onions and bleu cheese and pretzels shaped like shamrocks. New items include a Pot of Gold nachos, pot roast sandwich, Impossible burger and frozen custard. You can see where in the stadium to find these items, plus more delicious photos of the food, here.

🕹 Waypoint Vrcade at 620 W. Edison Road has closed. The local virtual reality business opened in 2020 just before the pandemic shutdown went into effect and, in a social media post, owners said, "We hold our heads high knowing that we accomplished what no one else thought was possible, at the worst time possible, and we did it with next to nothing outside of some good old-fashioned Waypoint (explicit)."

🍣 Noku Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar has opened on South Bend's south side. The new restaurant is located in the former TGI Fridays space at 1240 E. Ireland Road and, according to its website, offers a wide variety of Asian dishes like General Tsos chicken, Thai green curry tofu and Japanese tempura, as well as fresh sushi. Noku is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Other local news that happened this week that I found interesting and you may too

Cheers, friends 🍺-Mary

Still want to know more of Michiana's eating and shopping news? Keep up to date by checking out the Market Basket website, "like" the column's Facebook page and follow the column on Twitter at @marketbasketSBT.

Hitting the paywall? You can subscribe here to get more exclusive, in-depth coverage from local journalists at the South Bend Tribune. Thanks to those who've already Shown (😉) their support by subscribing!

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

New businesses coming to Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development is happening along Grape Road. “I think it’s a Taco Bell and I think it’s an oil change place,” says Jim Webster, Manager of Mattress Warehouse. “So, the Smoothie King is going in over there, and there’s three businesses going in over...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Princess Dance Party in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. -- Dancers ages 4-7 are invited to dress like their favorite princess and enjoy stories, dance, and other princess excitement. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. at Debbie Werbrouck's School of Dance. At the event, children can learn royal manners, a princess dance and...
OSCEOLA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Area Attraction Will Have Something for Everyone

(South Bend, IN) - The longtime dream of an area businessman is finally coming to fruition. Mark Tarner’s South Bend Chocolate Company will soon be the anchor for a multi-million-dollar tourist attraction on the northwest side of South Bend. Construction has begun on a 90-acre parcel near the intersection...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Business
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City

Indianapolis-based developer Tom Dakich says he is “sick and tired” of Illinois residents passing through northwest Indiana on their way to southwest Michigan to spend their weekends and money. Dakich, as part of YAB Development Partners, says a $240 million mixed-use development in downtown Michigan City appears to be on track for a groundbreaking ceremony later this year. The project, called SoLa Development, will include two hotels, luxury condominiums and retail space on vacant land known as the “You Are Beautiful” site.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
iusbpreface.net

Meet the Staff: Taya Stewart

Hello all, my name is Taya Stewart and I’m a sophomore here at IU South Bend. I am majoring in Dental Hygiene and plan to strive and thrive through these next three years of it with a class full of some amazing girls. Staff-Writer. Hello all, my name is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Memorial Hospital, patient tower groundbreaking set

A new patient tower is being built at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. And the groundbreaking ceremonies are set. The $232-million expansion project is creating 500 new jobs. Officials say that the new tower will have rooms that are 50 percent larger than the old ones. Memorial’s current patient towers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera Bread#Bistro#The South Bend Tribune#Market Basket
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNDU

189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A raw material shortage is being blamed for the loss of 189 jobs in Warsaw. Fiber optic supplier KGP Telecommunications, Inc., or KGPCo, plans to close its plant on N. Detroit Street. The jobs will be phased out starting in November and finishing in January. Documents...
WARSAW, IN
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
abc57.com

Police: man follows victim home from casino before robbing her

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was accused of robbing a woman he had followed from a casino in Gary to her home in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Solomon Evans Jr., 54, was arrested on one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of armed robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
und.com

Inside Marcus Freeman’s Winning Game Day

The routine never wavered. Marcus Freeman did not get here, arguably one of the world’s most recognizable institutions of higher learning and without question the program that puts its golden stamp on college football, as Notre Dame’s head coach with self-doubt or unmoored principles. Saturday morning, some nine...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of attempting to rob Taco Bell

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested after attempting to rob a Taco Bell after being asked to leave the restaurant, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to the Taco Bell in the 3200 block of Lincoln Way on Monday around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch

The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WARSAW, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy