A.V. Club
Elizabeth Moss worked both sides of the camera to create one of her favorite Handmaid's Tale scenes
Note: This article contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale seasons 4 and 5. Read on with care!. Even after five seasons of bodily autonomy drama, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elizabeth Moss still has room for new standout moments—and a recent one came when Moss herself was behind the camera.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon halftime report: How's the show doing so far?
House Of The Dragon dropped its fifth episode on Sunday night, which means we’re officially halfway through the first season of this Game Of Thrones prequel. (We did it, everybody!) And that means that it’s high time for The A.V. Club to take a step back and see whether the show is delivering and what, if anything, needs work. So let’s get into it.
A.V. Club
Trina McGee uncovers why Angela didn't show up in the Boy Meets World finale
Included in ABC’s legendary 1990s TGIF lineup of comedies, Boy Meets World has remained fondly remembered by a generation of kids who got to grow up beside their favorite characters. A highlight for many watchers was seeing the evolution of fan-favorite couple Angela and Shawn, played by Trina McGee and Rider Strong. As the two repeatedly broke up and got together, viewers were heartbroken when they didn’t end up together and Angela left for Europe one episode before the series finale.
A.V. Club
Viola Davis responds to "Boycott Woman King" controversy
Over the weekend, despite having no recognizable I.P., franchise connections, or a big fighter jet, The Woman King climbed to the top of the box office with a $19 million opening. It was an unlikely success that may not be as flashy as Avengers: Endgame’s $300 million opening, but it is exciting to have an original action epic at the top of the box office for a change. One doesn’t even need to see another movie before seeing The Woman King.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
At the risk of spoiling a secret that was already spoiled by every trailer for House Of The Dragon: The series is about to go through a big time-jump in its next episode, leaping ahead a number of years to continue telling the stories of Westeros’ most miserable families, and while it will be fun to see the horrific old-age makeup on Paddy Considine (the promo for next week’s episode made him look like if Mr. Burns melted), the jump does mean we’ll be losing two actors who are essentially the stars of the show: Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.
A.V. Club
The next wig thing: Sarah Paulson to star as Gwen Shamblin in The Way Down series
Worrying airline pilots and Emmy hopefuls alike, Sarah Paulson has finally decided on the wig she’ll be wearing for the 2023 television season: late cult leader and large hair aficionado Gwen Shamblin. Per Variety, Paulson will star in a scripted adaptation of HBO’s documentary series about Shamblin and her abusive church, The Way Down.
A.V. Club
Why does George R.R. Martin hate weddings?
The most recent episode of House Of The Dragon featured one of the most tense extended sequences we’ve seen on the show so far, and it didn’t involve dragons or a clash of swords on the battlefield. No, it was an event even more terrifying and dangerous in the world of George R.R. Martin’s Song Of Ice And Fire—a wedding. Or in this case, a pre-wedding feast. Between Rhaenyra and Laenor’s secret affairs, their respective paramours not even attempting to hide their jealousy, Daemon being Daemon, Alicent’s fashionably late entrance in battle-call green, and Viserys knocking on death’s door, hardly anyone was comfortable. It all culminated in Ser Criston’s brutal beating of poor Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, who was introduced and killed off in the same episode.
A.V. Club
The veil between life and death is thin in The Midnight Club trailer
Spooky old building aficionado Mike Flanagan has a new spooky old building on offer in The Midnight Club, the new Netflix series (premiering October 7) that brings a YA bent to Flanagan’s horror repertoire. This time, it’s Brightcliffe Hospice, a care facility for terminally ill teens. In the...
A.V. Club
Movie fan Martin Scorsese thinks Pearl represents “a pure, undiluted love for cinema”
There are few things more coveted in our current cinema landscape than Martin Scorsese’s validation. Disagree? Do yourself the disservice of reading up on the reaction to the 79-year-old filmmaker’s disinterest in superhero movies. As we know, many people take Scorsese’s opinion very seriously. So it’s no surprise that when A24 received Scorsese’s sterling review of Ti West’s latest thriller, Pearl, the studio decided to make it an excellent promotional blurb for the movie. Scorsese wrote:
A.V. Club
Warner Bros. just does not give a crap about its streaming service, huh?
If there’s one thing that distinguishes Warner Bros. Discovery from its various rivals among the big media conglomerates, it’s got to be how sparse a series of fucks the newly merged company seems to give about the concept of streaming. We’ve had plenty of examples of this fucklessness...
A.V. Club
Industry ends its sensational second season with a hard lesson learned
We will get to that final moment (because OMG what a closer of a scene!), but this recap bears starting not with the specifics of where Industry left its characters at the end of this impeccable season but with the thesis that clearly dominated this eight-episode offering. For, regardless of where the likes of Harper, Robert, Rishi, Danny, and Yas ended up, their storylines collectively painted a bleak picture of what it means to try to live and work within a system that, as one character puts it, corrodes you in real time.
A.V. Club
Our Don't Worry Darling dossier: What you need to know, watch, and read about the drama and, well, the dramas
Olivia Wilde’s directorial venture Don’t Worry Darling, starring Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and pop superstar Harry Styles, finally opens in theaters on September 23, following months of anticipation, widely dissected trailers, mixed reviews and festival reactions, and loads of behind-the-scenes intrigue. With so much to unpack, it’s understandable if you’re wondering where to start.
A.V. Club
Miami Vice supercut reminds you of the ludicrous number of celebrities who guested on Miami Vice
When Miami Vice is thought of now, it may call to mind lazy, rerun-filled afternoons spent marveling at an incredible assortment of hairstyles and sports jackets, a tidal wave of synth melodies, and Michael Mann’s return to the ‘80s series with a feature film adaptation of the same name in 2006.
A.V. Club
Moonage Daydream's Brett Morgen on capturing the chaos and learning the lessons of David Bowie
After seven years spent digging into archives, searching through mounds of recordings, and viewing untold hours of footage, Brett Morgen managed to pull together the dazzling Moonage Daydream—the first and only film about David Bowie to be approved by the late artist’s estate. Despite its classification as a documentary, the film is hardly an educational or historical vehicle. Rather, it’s a sprawling technicolor experience that allows the viewer to fill in some of the blanks in their understanding of Bowie.
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Reboot and Andor arrive, Abbott Elementary returns
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, September 18, to Thursday, September 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Reboot (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.) Created by...
Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion
This is definitely a different vibe than the whole "abandoned museum" thing she was going for in the other house.
A.V. Club
Remastered Avatar is "looking better than it ever looked," at least according to James Cameron
If you haven’t seen Avatar in a movie theater, it “kinda means you haven’t seen the film,” at least according to writer-director James Cameron. Not that Cameron is the kind of guy who would throw shade at Blu-ray, Disney+, or your 85-inch flat-screen TV—actually, wait, he probably is that kind of guy. Regardless, the filmmaker now firmly believes that the best way to experience his 2009 sci-fi-fantasy blockbuster is with the newly remastered version of the film arriving in theaters Friday in 3D with 4K high-dynamic range.
A.V. Club
Oscar watchers on high alert as Spielberg’s The Fabelmans wins TIFF People’s Choice Award
Old Stevie might need to clear some room on the mantle. Per Deadline, the three-time Oscar winner’s autobiographical film, The Fabelmans, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last week, won the coveted People’s Choice Award on Sunday. While winning awards is all well and good, this...
A.V. Club
One of Jon Hamm's earliest, most essential Hollywood allies? Paul Rudd in a "cool Duran Duran jacket"
“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” seems like a strong metaphor for the friendship between actors Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd, a bond Hamm spoke to in a recent interview with The Howard Stern Show. Per Hamm, Rudd was the first person he knew with a “Hollywood career”—and was an essential asset to connecting Hamm with the contacts who helped his own acting work get some looks.
A.V. Club
In Dig, Thomas Jane and Emile Hirsch need to uncover a better script
If the goal of Dig is to make us feel any kind of sympathy for Scott Brennan (Thomas Jane), the kind of caricatured country dad who’d go looking for his out-past-curfew daughter in a desert honky-tonk while wielding a giant mallet, it gets off to an unconvincing start. After hauling his daughter (Jane’s real-life daughter Harlow, playing a character named, what else, Jane) over his shoulders in a fireman’s carry, he proceeds to the nearest gas station and starts a fight with an armed trucker who shoots his wife dead during a skirmish. Stupid and irresponsible to a deadly degree aren’t the most endearing qualities in a movie protagonist.
