in2it
5d ago
Steve Brown is a big part of the reason there appears to be a deer problem!Quit rezoning everything to high density for your developer friends!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
WSMV
Dangerous intersection have neighbors calling for change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in Antioch are asking for help to prevent car crashes at what they said has become a dangerous intersection right outside an elementary school. According to residents, crashes have become nearly a weekly problem along Richards Road. They said cars come driving up the hill...
South American theft ring investigated in Tennessee
Police are investigating whether a South American theft ring has been in town after four luxury homes were burglarized.
radio7media.com
Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia
THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
Another arrest after Nashville school threat
Metro Police said another 14-year-old is facing charges connected to an alleged school threat.
WSMV
Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
fox17.com
K-9 sniffs out more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine at BNA
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is in custody after attempting to leave Nashville International Airport with a suitcase filled with methamphetamine, which was detected by a K-9 police dog. Just after midnight Tuesday, an airport safety officer had K-9 Havoc check three bags from a flight which had...
fox17.com
Reclaim Brookmeade Park said the clean-up is a band-aid on a bigger issue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Homeless Impact Division lead cleanup efforts inside Brookmeade, a park where dozens of homeless currently live, on Friday. The group 'Reclaim Brookmeade Park' has been pushing for progress to find solutions and while they say they are thankful for the recent efforts, more needs to be done.
fox17.com
Boy, 3, waits to see Nashville crossing guard every morning before daycare
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A longtime school crossing guard in South Nashville has been getting a special visitor each morning: a three-year-old boy who lost his father. Mr. Ernest Murray has worked as a Metro Police crossing guard for 15 years, and currently serves at Tusculum Elementary School and McMurray Middle School. The department recently received a letter from a mother expressing her gratitude for "the man at the stop sign." She says she drops her son off at daycare next to Tusculum Elementary each morning—and every day is a treat.
WSMV
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II.
fox17.com
Another Nashville student arrested for threatening gun violence against school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have arrested yet another Nashville student who threatened violence against their school. It's the fifth arrest in the last seven days. Police say the 14-year-old Hillwood High School student created an Instagram post which threatened gunfire in the school. Last Friday, another Hillwood...
Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.
WSMV
Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
fox17.com
16-year-old Nashville student wanted for bringing loaded gun to school, fleeing premises
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old Nashville student is wanted after an administrator found a loaded gun in his backpack at Maplewood High School. The 10th grader was searched by school administration when a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun was found, according to Metro Police. The student fled campus after the discovery of the gun.
Tennessee adds thousands more jobs as workforce challenges persist
Tennessee leaders are trying to meet workforce demands of new companies and expansions.
WSMV
Chokehold or innocent horseplay? Questions surround video of unconscious metro student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Tocarro Brooks first saw the video of her 14-year-old daughter lying unconscious on the floor of a Metro school, hearing students laughing and other voices crying out, she felt her pulse rise. “Oh my God, my heart was racing,” Brooks told WSMV4 Investigates. Witness...
Investigation underway after body found along Stones River Greenway
An investigation is underway after a body was found along the Stones River Greenway early Saturday morning.
WSMV
Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co.; suspect believed to have fled area
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from a Montgomery County resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
Hendersonville woman killed in head-on crash in Nashville
A Hendersonville woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Bakertown Road.
