NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A longtime school crossing guard in South Nashville has been getting a special visitor each morning: a three-year-old boy who lost his father. Mr. Ernest Murray has worked as a Metro Police crossing guard for 15 years, and currently serves at Tusculum Elementary School and McMurray Middle School. The department recently received a letter from a mother expressing her gratitude for "the man at the stop sign." She says she drops her son off at daycare next to Tusculum Elementary each morning—and every day is a treat.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO