ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentondaily.com

Art All Day, River Days, and More Happening Tomorrow in Trenton

The Watershed Institute and Artworks teamed up to give Trenton residents a Saturday to remember as Art All Day and the 4th annual Trenton River Days kicks off this weekend. Art All Day is Trenton’s open studio tour and creative showcase: a unique opportunity to experience Trenton as a hub of art, creation, and innovation. While Trenton Reiver Days is a free event that celebrates the history, culture, and recreational benefits of the Delaware River.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

The Guatemalan Community Raises Flag to Kick-Off Annual Parade

Celebrating its 201st anniversary of independence from Spain, Trenton’s Guatemalan community will raise the Guatemalan flag at Unity Park on Hamilton Avenue, between Division and Chestnut Streets. The entire community is invited to attend the event, which will commence at 5:00 p.m. this evening. Also, on Sunday, September 18,...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Boxing Championship Puts Trenton in The Ring and on the Map

Multiple fighters from across the state walked away with belts, victories, and defeats. In the Saturday sun with no clouds in the sky, fighters from all around came into Trenton to prove themselves in the second annual Trenton Mayor’s Boxing Championships at the Capital City Sports Complex. One boxer...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy