The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
trentondaily.com
The Guatemalan Community Raises Flag to Kick-Off Annual Parade
Celebrating its 201st anniversary of independence from Spain, Trenton’s Guatemalan community will raise the Guatemalan flag at Unity Park on Hamilton Avenue, between Division and Chestnut Streets. The entire community is invited to attend the event, which will commence at 5:00 p.m. this evening. Also, on Sunday, September 18,...
Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More
The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on the New Jersey city’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase...
Historic African American Church in Yardley Being Used as A Museum To Educate Locals and Visitors Alike
A historic church in Bucks County church is now being used as a museum to teach residents about important local history. The old A.M.E church of Yardley is now being used for a different purpose: a museum that specializes in the history of African Americans in the local area. Set...
trentondaily.com
Art All Day, River Days, and More Happening Tomorrow in Trenton
The Watershed Institute and Artworks teamed up to give Trenton residents a Saturday to remember as Art All Day and the 4th annual Trenton River Days kicks off this weekend. Art All Day is Trenton’s open studio tour and creative showcase: a unique opportunity to experience Trenton as a hub of art, creation, and innovation. While Trenton Reiver Days is a free event that celebrates the history, culture, and recreational benefits of the Delaware River.
phillyfunguide.com
3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week
The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
Jersey Proud: Twin brothers walk 20 miles to raise funds for foster kids
Twin brothers are walking around the country to raise money and awareness for kids in foster care.
delawarepublic.org
Former Wilmington city council member Rysheema Dixon passes away unexpectedly
Former Wilmington City Council member and community activist Rysheema Dixon passed away unexpectedly this week. Dixon served as a member of Wilmington City Council for five years, becoming the youngest and first African American woman to fill an at-large seat. As a council member, Dixon led efforts to add sexual...
allaccess.com
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
Trentonian
Is Trenton clerk Garcia in over his head (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
City of Trenton pools closed last week which means lifeguards moved off duty. Still, any lifesavers could find work downtown where City Clerk Brandon Garcia lists in serious trouble. Garcia drowned in a sea of complaints yesterday after failing to be on top of a news break regarding a judge’s...
NJ might let you look up arrest warrants on public database
TRENTON – New Jersey might create a statewide database of arrest warrants available to the public, though the idea concerns criminal-justice and immigration reform groups nervous it would be abused. The idea behind the bill, A634, is to reduce the likelihood that someone wouldn’t even realize they’re subject to...
thesunpapers.com
Arts After Dark returns to Historic Smithville Park
Art enthusiasts are invited to enjoy an evening of fine art, music, film and theater this weekend during the second annual Arts After Dark festival at Historic Smithville Park. The special free event features an eclectic mix of artists, musicians and performers from across the county and region in a...
New Jersey woman sets pizza world record
If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
First cannabis expo kicks off at New Jersey Convention & Expo Center
A convention dedicated to all things marijuana kicked off in New Jersey on Friday – only a few months after adult-use recreational cannabis became legal in the Garden State.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
New York YIMBY
Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey
Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
trentondaily.com
Boxing Championship Puts Trenton in The Ring and on the Map
Multiple fighters from across the state walked away with belts, victories, and defeats. In the Saturday sun with no clouds in the sky, fighters from all around came into Trenton to prove themselves in the second annual Trenton Mayor’s Boxing Championships at the Capital City Sports Complex. One boxer...
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee
A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
