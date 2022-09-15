ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentondaily.com

The Guatemalan Community Raises Flag to Kick-Off Annual Parade

Celebrating its 201st anniversary of independence from Spain, Trenton’s Guatemalan community will raise the Guatemalan flag at Unity Park on Hamilton Avenue, between Division and Chestnut Streets. The entire community is invited to attend the event, which will commence at 5:00 p.m. this evening. Also, on Sunday, September 18,...
TRENTON, NJ
Vibe

Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More

The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on the New Jersey city’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Society
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
trentondaily.com

Art All Day, River Days, and More Happening Tomorrow in Trenton

The Watershed Institute and Artworks teamed up to give Trenton residents a Saturday to remember as Art All Day and the 4th annual Trenton River Days kicks off this weekend. Art All Day is Trenton’s open studio tour and creative showcase: a unique opportunity to experience Trenton as a hub of art, creation, and innovation. While Trenton Reiver Days is a free event that celebrates the history, culture, and recreational benefits of the Delaware River.
TRENTON, NJ
phillyfunguide.com

3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week

The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Ricans#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Latinos
Trentonian

Is Trenton clerk Garcia in over his head (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

City of Trenton pools closed last week which means lifeguards moved off duty. Still, any lifesavers could find work downtown where City Clerk Brandon Garcia lists in serious trouble. Garcia drowned in a sea of complaints yesterday after failing to be on top of a news break regarding a judge’s...
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Arts After Dark returns to Historic Smithville Park

Art enthusiasts are invited to enjoy an evening of fine art, music, film and theater this weekend during the second annual Arts After Dark festival at Historic Smithville Park. The special free event features an eclectic mix of artists, musicians and performers from across the county and region in a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
KENILWORTH, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New York YIMBY

Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey

Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
NEWARK, NJ
trentondaily.com

Boxing Championship Puts Trenton in The Ring and on the Map

Multiple fighters from across the state walked away with belts, victories, and defeats. In the Saturday sun with no clouds in the sky, fighters from all around came into Trenton to prove themselves in the second annual Trenton Mayor’s Boxing Championships at the Capital City Sports Complex. One boxer...
TRENTON, NJ
WHYY

Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee

A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy