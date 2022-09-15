Man arrested after stabbing two children in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A man is arrested after he stabbed two children Wednesday night in Naples.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Ibis Cove Circle at 10:20 p.m. after receiving a call from a woman who said the man had stabbed two children, ages 7 and 5.

When deputies arrived, the woman took them inside to the children’s bedroom. Both children were found with stab wounds and were transported via med flight to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

One child was stabbed twice in his back, and the other was stabbed in her chest, according to CCSO.

Trevor Kilian was found on the floor of the master bedroom with what appeared to be severe self-inflicted lacerations to both arms, the arrest report states. A knife was also found in the room, which is believed to be the weapon that was used.

Kilian was taken by EMS to North Collier Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The woman who called told deputies they moved to Naples from Canada a few months ago due to financial hardships. Kilian had been using synthetic cannabis for some time but stopped using it two weeks ago. Since he’s stopped, Kilian has been acting abnormally and would have manic episodes, and wasn’t sleeping nor eating.

Additionally, she denied that he had never been violent or had ever harmed her or the children.

The woman said everything seemed fine, they put the children to bed and watched T.V. before going to bed around 9 p.m. Kilian got up to get something to drink and went back to bed. A little after 10 p.m., she heard the children screaming and quickly made her way down the hall towards the children’s bedroom, according to the arrest report.

She saw Kilian outside the children’s holding a knife and said, “I stabbed them. I stabbed them. What have I done?”

The woman entered inside and saw the two children bloody in bed. She closed the bedroom door and barricaded herself inside until deputies arrived.

Kilian was arrested for the crime, deputies said.

Kilian is facing two counts of attempted felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.