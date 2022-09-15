Read full article on original website
Koe Wetzel And Turnpike Troubadours’ Hank Early Team Up For Soul-Baring, “So Low”
From the first listen, it was pretty safe to say Koe Wetzel killed it on this new record. “Creeps” has been my jam since it was released, while “Money Spent” and “Cabo” were early new favorites, but it’s been the slower, more morose songs that made the biggest impression on me and stay stuck in my head all day. “Oklahoma Sun” was the first that got me, I mean the chorus is just so catchy. Add in the early 2000’s […] The post Koe Wetzel And Turnpike Troubadours’ Hank Early Team Up For Soul-Baring, “So Low” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Netflix Unveils Spine-Chilling Trailer of Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’
Netflix has released the official trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new horror series “The Midnight Club.” Based on novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode horror series follows a group of terminally ill patients in Rotterdam Home who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, with Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home. The series is created by Flanagan and “The Haunting...
