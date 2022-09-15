From the first listen, it was pretty safe to say Koe Wetzel killed it on this new record. “Creeps” has been my jam since it was released, while “Money Spent” and “Cabo” were early new favorites, but it’s been the slower, more morose songs that made the biggest impression on me and stay stuck in my head all day. “Oklahoma Sun” was the first that got me, I mean the chorus is just so catchy. Add in the early 2000’s […] The post Koe Wetzel And Turnpike Troubadours’ Hank Early Team Up For Soul-Baring, “So Low” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO