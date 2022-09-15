ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Route 9 Reopens After Serious Crash in Haddam

A crash closed Route 9 South in Haddam Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. between Exits 10 and 9, according to state police. A pickup truck crashed in the median of the highway, state police said. Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known.
HADDAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Serious Injuries Reported in East Granby Pedestrian Crash

Connecticut State Police are investigating a serious-injury crash in East Granby. Troopers responded to Rainbow Road at about 9:15 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene said it appears multiple cars were involved. The pedestrian has serious injuries and was taken to a nearby...
EAST GRANBY, CT
HuntingtonNow

LIE Lanes to Be Shut for Pavement Resurfacing

The westbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 55 (Suffolk County Route 67/Motor Parkway) and Exit 49 (State Route 110) from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., weeknights, beginning Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Serious motorcycle accident shuts down route 72 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:00pm this evening, Connecticut State Police responded to a motorcycle accident on RT 72 eastbound, in the area of Exit 4, in Plainville. EMS, the local fire department, and the Plainville Police Department responded to the scene, according to state police. Serious injuries have been...
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Crash on I-91 North in Rocky Hill

A woman has died and a man has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill over the weekend. State police said 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha, of Enfield, was driving in the left lane on I-91 north near exit 24 around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday when she swerved across the right center and right lane and entered the right shoulder.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Register Citizen

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say

HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island

At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday. Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank,...
FISHERS ISLAND, NY
Register Citizen

New London police ID man who died after found near parking garage

NEW LONDON — Police have identified the man who died Sunday after being found near a local parking garage. Police identified the victim as Michael Naphen, 62, of New London. Emergency personnel located Naphen outside a parking garage at 160 Water St. around 12:50 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a person may have jumped from the multi-story structure, police said. He was reported to be unconscious and unresponsive when he was found, police said.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

SILVER ALERTS: 10-Month-Old and 3-Year-Old Reported Missing From Middletown

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a 10-month-old boy and a three-year-old girl who are missing from Middletown. Troopers said 10-month-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been missing since Monday. Lukas is described as having blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 2-feet 6-inches tall and...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury man sought for gas station robbery in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Wolcott police identified a man wanted for a gas station robbery that happened earlier this month. They said they have an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Damian Bond of Waterbury. Bond is accused of robbing the Shell Gas Station at 47 Wolcott Rd. on Sept. 8. The...
WOLCOTT, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police search for missing teen

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Entire Hartford apartment building displaced due to fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An entire apartment building on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford on Saturday night was displaced due to a fire, officials said. The Hartford Fire Department responded to a three-story, multi-unit apartment complex fire on the second floor of 823 Wethersfield Ave. around 4:45 p.m. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and […]
HARTFORD, CT

