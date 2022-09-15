Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Route 9 Reopens After Serious Crash in Haddam
A crash closed Route 9 South in Haddam Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. between Exits 10 and 9, according to state police. A pickup truck crashed in the median of the highway, state police said. Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known.
State police: Serious injuries reported after motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to the state police. The crash occurred on the I-95 North on-ramp from Route 34 at 2:35 p.m. The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit responded to the scene. The on-ramp was closed for […]
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported in East Granby Pedestrian Crash
Connecticut State Police are investigating a serious-injury crash in East Granby. Troopers responded to Rainbow Road at about 9:15 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene said it appears multiple cars were involved. The pedestrian has serious injuries and was taken to a nearby...
LIE Lanes to Be Shut for Pavement Resurfacing
The westbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 55 (Suffolk County Route 67/Motor Parkway) and Exit 49 (State Route 110) from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., weeknights, beginning Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
Eyewitness News
Serious motorcycle accident shuts down route 72 in Plainville
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:00pm this evening, Connecticut State Police responded to a motorcycle accident on RT 72 eastbound, in the area of Exit 4, in Plainville. EMS, the local fire department, and the Plainville Police Department responded to the scene, according to state police. Serious injuries have been...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Crash on I-91 North in Rocky Hill
A woman has died and a man has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill over the weekend. State police said 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha, of Enfield, was driving in the left lane on I-91 north near exit 24 around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday when she swerved across the right center and right lane and entered the right shoulder.
Farmington officer severely injured in crash returns to work 1 year later
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Farmington police officer who was injured during a chase returned to work Monday — almost exactly one year to the day of the crash that left him unable to walk. Officer James O’Donnell was pinned between the suspect’s stolen vehicle and his own cruiser after responding to a call about […]
Register Citizen
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
Register Citizen
State police: At least one injured in alleged hit-and-run crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON — At least one person was hospitalized after a crash on Route 8 North in Shelton late Friday, according to state police. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany, along with firefighters and emergency medical technicians, responded to the crash around 11:34 p.m., Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno said in an email.
NBC Connecticut
At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island
At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday. Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank,...
Register Citizen
New London police ID man who died after found near parking garage
NEW LONDON — Police have identified the man who died Sunday after being found near a local parking garage. Police identified the victim as Michael Naphen, 62, of New London. Emergency personnel located Naphen outside a parking garage at 160 Water St. around 12:50 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a person may have jumped from the multi-story structure, police said. He was reported to be unconscious and unresponsive when he was found, police said.
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Rear-Ends Car on LI Expressway and Dies After being Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Islandia Sunday afternoon. H. Reaves was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on the Long Island Expressway at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road at 3:24 p.m.
2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
New London police searching for dirt bike driver who hit officer, ran away
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police area searching for a suspect after an officer was hit by a dirt bike on Friday, according to authorities. At about 9:50 p.m. Friday, New London police were following up on reports of dirt bikes and ATVs that were driving erratically across the city when an officer who was […]
NBC Connecticut
SILVER ALERTS: 10-Month-Old and 3-Year-Old Reported Missing From Middletown
Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a 10-month-old boy and a three-year-old girl who are missing from Middletown. Troopers said 10-month-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been missing since Monday. Lukas is described as having blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 2-feet 6-inches tall and...
Child injured in fall from window in West Hartford
West Hartford police are investigating after a child apparently tumbled from the window of the third floor of a building on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on Farmington Avenue.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury man sought for gas station robbery in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Wolcott police identified a man wanted for a gas station robbery that happened earlier this month. They said they have an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Damian Bond of Waterbury. Bond is accused of robbing the Shell Gas Station at 47 Wolcott Rd. on Sept. 8. The...
Eyewitness News
Bristol police search for missing teen
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
NBC Connecticut
15-Year-Old Driving a Dirt Bike Strikes, Injures Pedestrian in Plainfield
A 15-year-old who was driving a dirt bike struck and injured a pedestrian in Plainfield on Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Front Street around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. Investigators said a 15-year-old from Central Village was driving a dirt bike...
Entire Hartford apartment building displaced due to fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An entire apartment building on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford on Saturday night was displaced due to a fire, officials said. The Hartford Fire Department responded to a three-story, multi-unit apartment complex fire on the second floor of 823 Wethersfield Ave. around 4:45 p.m. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and […]
