Mohave Daily News
Board holds firm on age requirement
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board denied a mother's request to waive the age requirement to allow her son to enroll in kindergarten, determining that he is "not ready" to be placed despite being only three days too young. Latina White, a single mother who...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Prop 415 discussed at Rotary￼
Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s September 9 meeting. Assisted by Kingman City Councilwoman Cherish Sammeli Foggin gave the group a powerpoint presentation on Proposition 415 which, if passed, will increase sales tax from 2.50% to 3.06%. On big ticket items, only the first $10,000 would be taxed at 3.06%, the remainder at 2.50%. It was noted that 55% of Kingman’s streets are in poor condition and 30% in fair condition. If Prop. 415 passes, 85% of streets will be in good condition following the 10-year paving program.
Mohave Daily News
Water, wastewater work to impact Highway 95 traffic
BULLHEAD CITY — Improvements to the Bullhead City water and wastewater systems are underway and could impact overnight traffic on Highway 95 at four locations at various times over the next month. The Bullhead City Council, at its Aug. 2 meeting, approved a $373,407 contract with Redmond Construction to...
Mohave Daily News
Latest water webinar takes on serious tone
LAKE HAVASU CITY — Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson sat in on Wednesday’s Morning Scoop webinar on water issues in Arizona, conducted by the Arizona Capitol Times, calling it an eye-opening presentation that confirmed what he already knew. There is a water crisis looming in Arizona. The webinar,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
speedonthewater.com
Real Estate Investor Flips For DCB M37R Open-Bow Catamaran
If you happen to be on Lake Havasu in Arizona this weekend for the River Dave’s Place All Boats Regatta, you may get a glimpse of a new fiery red DCB Performance Boats M37R Widebody open-bow catamaran equipped with twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines mounted on Shaun Torrente Racing brackets. The second 37-footer with an open bow from the El Cajon, Calif., company, the cat is hull No. 14 of 31 full-tunnel beauties ordered to date.
Mohave Daily News
Trout serve dual purpose
BULLHEAD CITY — Trout season never goes completely away, but it does ride the waves of stocking in the Colorado River. "We are getting rainbow trout brought in from a hatchery in Colorado," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said. "These stockings were first started by our previous pest abatement manager (Joe Iburg)."
thestandardnewspaper.online
Food stamp fraud couple in court again￼
KINGMAN – A slew of probation violations are alleged for a Kingman couple who entered plea agreements after they were charged with engaging in fraud to steal almost $90,000 in food stamps from the State of Arizona. An Arizona Attorney General’s Office 22-count indictment alleged that Brian Clark, 49,...
Slow-speed race adds fun to police motorcycle training
Police motorcycle training at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway took an unexpected turn when officers took part in a race to see who could go slowest.
thestandardnewspaper.online
AZGFD schedules Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) workshop in Kingman￼
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has scheduled a workshop about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of cervid animals. After conducting workshops last month in Phoenix and the department’s regional offices in Mesa, Tucson, Pinetop and Flagstaff, AZGFD has added a...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Christmas is coming in Downtown Kingman￼
KINGMAN – Christmas is coming to Downtown Kingman! Christmas parade participants are encouraged to register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights to be held Saturday, Dec. 2. This will be a stationary parade similar to the last two years. There will be both a driving lane...
thestandardnewspaper.online
El Torita Carniceria hosts grand opening￼
Guests from all over the community came together on August 24 to celebrate the grand opening of El Torito Carniceria. Left to Right: Ambassador Chair Ellen Brown, Board Member Melody DuMouchel, Board Member Patty Stewlow, Santiago Salas, Gabriela Hernandez, Valdo Sanchez, Omar Valtierra, Leyla Ansderson, Omar Sanchez, Sandra Sanchez, Maribel Martinez, Owner Fabiola Sanchez, Janet Martinez, Omar Martinez, Elena Martinez, City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann, Board Chair Karen Summitt, Board Member Heidi Hosley Ford, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams, Board Member Maria Pynakker and Board Member Bill Smith. El Torito Carniceria is located at 1501 E Camp Mohave Rd., Fort Mohave.
Mohave County investigating fatal shooting by police officer
A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who ran from authorities following a traffic stop, the Kingman Police Department said Friday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Officer-involved shooting was deadly￼
KINGMAN – A deadly officer-involved shooting occurred in Kingman on Thursday, September 15. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said a traffic stop was conducted about 8:15 p.m. on the premise that the vehicle was occupied by a passenger named in a felony arrest warrant. Freed said the 36-year-old...
Men rescued after 4-wheeler breakdown in Arizona Strip near Mesquite
Two men on an off-road adventure were brought in safely after their RZR four-wheeler broke down on the Arizona Strip, south of Mesquite in a rugged area.
riverscenemagazine.com
Jet Jam PWC Championships At Crazy Horse Campground
Jet Jam PWC Championships cotinue today at Crazy Hourse Campground with an awards ceremonty at 4 p.m. The even began Friday and has provided spills and thrills throughout the weekend. The Best of the West series began in Lake Havasu in March and culminates this weekend. See some of the...
Woman killed in Arizona over 50 years ago could be identified through DNA
KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — Investigators could be closer to identifying a woman who was killed in Arizona over half a century ago thanks to DNA analysis. The victim, known as Jane Doe, was found next to a dirt road two miles east of US Highway 93 on Hackberry Road outside of Kingman in 1971 and […]
Kingman suspect shot, killed by police after chase
A man who told police he had a gun and he wasn't going back to prison was shot and killed Thursday by a Kingman police officer, according to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Mohave Daily News
Kingman man sentenced to life
KINGMAN — A Kingman man who was accused of stabbing a teenage girl to death in July 2009 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. Darrell Bryant Ketchner, 64, was convicted for the second time in August of first-degree murder and burglary for the July 4, 2009, death of 18-year-old Ariel Allison at her mother’s Kingman home.
fox10phoenix.com
'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
