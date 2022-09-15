Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s September 9 meeting. Assisted by Kingman City Councilwoman Cherish Sammeli Foggin gave the group a powerpoint presentation on Proposition 415 which, if passed, will increase sales tax from 2.50% to 3.06%. On big ticket items, only the first $10,000 would be taxed at 3.06%, the remainder at 2.50%. It was noted that 55% of Kingman’s streets are in poor condition and 30% in fair condition. If Prop. 415 passes, 85% of streets will be in good condition following the 10-year paving program.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO