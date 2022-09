Netflix has released the official trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new horror series “The Midnight Club.” Based on novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode horror series follows a group of terminally ill patients in Rotterdam Home who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, with Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home. The series is created by Flanagan and “The Haunting...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO