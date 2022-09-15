ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Diez y Seis de Septiembre, White Sands Balloon Festival among weekend events

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czN5u_0hwQM1D600

LAS CRUCES – Celebrations for Mexican Independence Day, the White Sands Balloon Festival, Oktoberfest festivities and more are planned in and around southern New Mexico this weekend. Check out what’s going on in the community.

White Sands Balloon & Music Festival in Alamogordo

The White Sands Balloon Festival is back this year beginning Friday in Alamogordo. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ed Brabson Balloon Park, 700 Lavelle Road, with live music, food and vendors.

A hot air balloon mass ascension will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the park. A balloon glow is planned for that evening with other entertainment throughout the day. A second balloon mass ascension is planned for 7 a.m. Sunday at White Sands National Park, weather permitting.

Admission ranges between $20 and $125 depending on what day you attend. Children 5 and under are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online at balloonmusicfestival.com.

Diez y Seis de Septiembre in Mesilla

Mesilla will host its annual Diez y Seis de Septiembre celebration over the weekend, in honor of Mexico’s independence from Spain. The historic Mesilla Plaza will be filled with mariachi music, ballet folklorico, other live music groups, piñatas and a greased pole for kids.

Festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on the plaza. A full schedule of events can be found online at www.mesillanm.gov.

Noche de Fiesta at Amador LIVE

The Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference will host the Noche de Fiesta gala at Amador LIVE downtown Saturday, in celebration of the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and Diez y Seis de Septiembre. Thursday, Sept. 15 is the official start of the month-long recognition of Hispanic culture.

The night’s theme is “Nuestras Tradiciones.” Attendees will enjoy a fashion show of Mexican mariachi and ballet folklorico attire, dinner, dancing, live entertainment and a silent auction. Bárbara Padilla, a classical crossover soprano, will headline the event.

Proceeds from the event will support the 2022 Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference, scheduled for November.

Noche de Fiesta is from 6 to 10 p.m. at Amador LIVE, 302 S. Main St.

National Dance Day with Dance Circles Contemporary Dance

Dance Circles Contemporary Dance will celebrate National Dance Day Saturday with a free community masterclass. They explained in a newsletter that the annual celebration encourages people of all walks of life to “incorporate dance into their lives and shows support for dance as a valuable art form and form of exercise.”

People 12 and up with all ranges of ability are welcome to join in the masterclass, led by choreographer Joshua L. Peugh. The class is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at their studio at 301 N. 17th St. Suite B.

Mayfield High v. Las Cruces High football game

Southern New Mexico’s biggest high school rivalry game is Friday, with Mayfield and Las Cruces High teams going head-to-head at the Field of Dreams.

Mayfield is 2-2 this season while LCHS is 0-3.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Field of Dreams, 2501 Tashiro Road. Head out with your green and gold or red and blue garb.

15th Car Show at Young Park

Las Cruces Transplant Group is hosting its 15th car show at Young Park Saturday with food, music and classic cars. The event is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the southern portion of the park, 1905 Nevada Ave. Registration on the day of the event is $25 and $80 for vendors.

Boxtoberfest at Icebox Brewing

Icebox Brewing Company is releasing its Boxtoberfest Marzen Style Lager from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 2825 W. Picacho Ave. Local bands will provide live music, Kind Bread Company will offer pretzels and Calhoun Flower Farms will be among vendors. Oktoberfest-themed games will be available for attendees.

Oktoberfest is a traditional celebration in German-speaking countries including beer and wine festivals and carnival festivities.

Men Who Cook at Las Cruces Convention Center

The annual Men Who Cook event is coming back to the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave., from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Local businesspeople, celebrities, leaders and others will use their culinary skills for attendees to sample. Tickets are $100 each and proceeds go toward supporting Mesilla Valley Hospice.

Along with food, there will be an auction and entertainment for attendees. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Mesilla Valley Hospice at 299 Montana Ave.

Zia Rumble at Blue Moon Bar & Grill

Zia Martial Arts is hosting a submission grappling event at Blue Moon Bar & Grill, giving both children and adults an opportunity to flex their skills. Championship belts and cash prizes are up for grabs.

Audience admission is $5 per person and children 8 and under will be admitted for free.

The rumble begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at 13060 N. Valley Dr.

Bands of America competition at Aggie Memorial Stadium

New Mexico State University will host a regional Bands of America marching band competition Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. High School performers from throughout New Mexico, Arizona and Texas will take the field. NMSU’s The Pride of New Mexico marching band will also be performing.

Audience members can purchase tickets ahead of the event online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and performances start at 9:30 a.m. Gates open again later in the evening at 6:30 p.m. for finals performances.

Ruidoso Kite Festival

People are invited to the mountain town of Ruidoso this weekend for the Ruidoso Kite Festival at the White Mountain Sports Complex, 687 Hull Road. Attendees will have the chance to build and fly their own kites and view kite demonstrations at the complex.

The event is free for attendees of all ages.

The complex will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Virtual LUNAFEST by Soroptimist of Las Cruces

The third annual LUNAFEST in Las Cruces kicks off Saturday featuring a program of short films created by and featuring women and gender-nonconforming people. Viewing is virtual and tickets are $15 each. Students can view for free.

Proceeds support Soroptimist International of Las Cruces’ programs to empower women and girls. One such program called Live Your Dream works to provide grants to female heads of households who are seeking undergraduate degrees or technical training.

Films are generally appropriate for ages 13 and up. Tickets can be purchased online at watch.eventive.org/lunafest. Films can be viewed between 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19.

MEGA Challah Bake at Chabad of Las Cruces

The Chabad of Las Cruces is hosting a Mega Challah Bake Sunday in advance of the Jewish High Holiday Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sunset Sept. 25.

Participants will have the chance to knead, mix, fill and shape their own challah loaves and taste from a Challah Bar. People can also enjoy a Rosh Hashanah Farmers Market and music.

Those interested should RSVP online at www.chabadlc.org. Organizers ask for a $15 cover fee. People ages 8 and up are welcome. The Chabad of Las Cruces is at 2907 E. Idaho Ave.

Comments / 0

