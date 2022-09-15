May 9th of last year was supposed to be a typical day for solar power in west Texas. But around 11:21 a.m., something went wrong. Large amounts of solar capacity unexpectedly went offline, apparently triggered by a fault on the grid linked to a natural gas plant in Odessa, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The loss of solar output represented more than 13 percent of the total solar capacity at the time in the ERCOT grid region, which spans most of the state.

