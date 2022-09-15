Read full article on original website
eenews.net
GOP fumes over climate law. Is there a will for repeal?
When Democrats passed their health care overhaul in 2010, it helped launch a yearslong struggle from Republicans to kill it off. Will the recently enacted climate, health care and tax law be a similar target?. For the short-term, the answer is no. For the long-term, the answer is maybe. Republican...
Alaska Democrat’s arrival signals change in fisheries debate
As the first Alaska native elected to Congress, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola will bring a new twist to a long-running fisheries debate when the House Natural Resources Committee votes on a proposed overhaul of the nation’s premier fishing law this week. It’s a top issue for Peltola, who was...
Manchin vows permitting bill text tomorrow; GOP shrugs
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said text of his permitting reform agreement that has split Democrats and failed to garner Republican backing will come out Wednesday. Manchin extracted a deal on permitting reform legislation from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democratic leaders in...
Climate law spurs CCS at new West Virginia gas plant
Competitive Power Ventures Inc. announced plans Friday to build a multibillion-dollar natural gas power plant in West Virginia with carbon capture technology, saying the project would not be possible without the new climate and energy law. The 1,800-megawatt project will be operational later this decade, according to CPV, a Maryland-based...
Illinois AG joins group to ramp up fight against robocalls
Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining 51 attorneys general from across the United Sates and the District of Columbia to call on the FCC to do more to crack down on robocalls.
Climate bill’s passage could spark Hill staff exodus
Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act could mean a wave of Democratic climate change and energy staffers moving from Capitol Hill to advocacy groups and lobbying firms. The law, which includes $369 billion for climate and related matters, is by some standards the biggest piece of climate legislation to pass Congress.
Why solar ‘tripping’ is a grid threat for renewables
May 9th of last year was supposed to be a typical day for solar power in west Texas. But around 11:21 a.m., something went wrong. Large amounts of solar capacity unexpectedly went offline, apparently triggered by a fault on the grid linked to a natural gas plant in Odessa, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The loss of solar output represented more than 13 percent of the total solar capacity at the time in the ERCOT grid region, which spans most of the state.
DOE falling short on oversight of advanced nuclear — report
The Energy Department should shore up oversight of its large nuclear energy demonstrations to better manage the risk of squandered federal investments, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office. The GAO report focused on two Energy Department offices — the Office of Nuclear Energy and the Office...
Gas, a ‘bridge fuel,’ dominates U.S. power at any price
Surging natural gas prices normally result in booming coal generation. But 2022 isn’t normal. Power companies are shrugging off the highest gas prices in over a decade as they ramp up electricity generation at U.S. gas plants, which are producing 7 percent more power through September compared to last year. Coal generation, by contrast, is down 8 percent.
