The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team made it two wins in a row Friday, taking down Pleasantville to open play in Class 1A District Six 35-13. The two teams were tied after the first 12 minutes, seven all, before SK put up a 20-spot in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead into the half. Out of the break the Cobra defense dug in, not allowing the Trojans on the board again the rest of the night, while the SK offense added an insurance touchdown in the third quarter. Cobra leaders on the night included Cole Clarahan on the ground with 19 carries for 168 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Cole Kindred had a five yard scoring run and Isaac Bruns reached paydirt from two yards out. Bruns was also electric on special teams, returning a kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown. Sawyer Stout was four of six through the air with a touchdown connection to Aidan Anderson of 10 yards. Kale Clarahan led the SK defense with four and a half tackles. Aiden McGuire and Karson Weber each had one and a half sacks. Jack Clarahan recovered a fumble while Kale Clarahan and Cole Kindred each picked off a pass. SK is now 2-2 on the year, 1-0 in district play. They will host No. 2 Pella Christian Friday.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO