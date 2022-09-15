Read full article on original website
IEDA Board Approves Assistance for Two Local Startups
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved innovation funding in support of four startups, including a pair of businesses in Brighton and Wayland. The Agenda. Period, Inc., of Brighton, created an application to better understand the four phases of an individual’s menstrual cycle. The planning system and educational resources are designed to help improve health and productivity. They were awarded a $25,000 loan for product refinement, market planning, and entry activities.
New Washington County Designee Assigned to the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors
At the September 13th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved the designation of a new Washington County representative on the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors. Karri Fisher, the Nursing Director at Washington County Public Health and Home Care, is the new Washington County representative and will replace Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Young on the board of directors.
Changes Coming to Washington Community School District Early Retirement Policy
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board held a discussion talking about possible changes and adjustments that could be made to the early retirement plan. The changes will possibly undergo a vote at the next school board meeting, which will be held on October 12th at 7:00 pm.
Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Willie Stone, the Superintendent of the Washington Community Schools, about some of the changes that could be coming to the district’s early retirement policy. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Retail Spaces Available for Rent in Washington
Washington has opportunities for retailers and home-based businesses to move onto the square, with two locations available for rent. The Village, located at 101 S Marion Ave, is a collection of individually owned boutiques located on the square in Washington. They are dedicated to assuring each shop is unique, and merchandise isn’t duplicated from the other shops at The Village. The shop “Village Gifts” currently has one space available to rent. They would like to keep the current “home décor” theme but are open to other options. They have the option to carry on an already established business. The Village has a second space available for a retailer to move in.
Wanted Man in Washington County Arrested in Johnson County
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Iowa City Police Department that they had a man wanted out of Washington County in custody. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast was arrested on a Washington County warrant after his pre-trial release was revoked after he missed his pretrial release meeting.
Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour Comes to Southeast Iowa
Before 1896 the rule for driving a light locomotive, which is what cars were called back then, was a speed limit of 4 miles per hour and there was a requirement to have a person walk in front of the vehicle with a red flag. The flag waver’s job was to let people know that the dangerous vehicle was coming. In 1896, the speed limit was raised to 14 mph and the need for a flag waver was abolished.
St. Louis Man Arrested on Washington County Weapons Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report that they had a man in custody wanted on an Iowa State Patrol warrant. Thirty-eight-year-old Shaun Emmanuel Wade of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested for Trafficking Stolen Weapons, Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, and Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons.
Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County
On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
September Heat Wave to Lead Into Fall
Southeast Iowa will feel like summer one more time before the official changing of the seasons later this week. The National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures Tuesday around the KCII listening area to rise into the low 90s with 93 degrees the forecast high for the city of Washington. The record high temperature for the city on September 20th is 94, set in 2018. Tuesday’s heat index is projected to be 95 degrees or higher in the afternoon hours. The forecast for the rest of the week shows temperatures dropping to the 60s by Friday with a chance of showers before rebounding into the low 70s with sunshine over the weekend. Fall officially arrives Thursday, September 22nd.
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
On Monday, the Riverside City Council will meet. There will be a public forum, followed by an update on the Axiom Project, which includes the 3rd Street, Water Plant, and Railroad Park projects. The council will then vote on a resolution to pursue a grant for the English River Water Trails, as well as the Chad Freeman Plat of Survey. The council will also consider a resolution to remove stop signs on Rose, 2nd Street, and a transfer of funds to City Fire Protection.
Burlington Man Arrested For Attempted Murder in Louisa County
Sunday morning, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a kidnapping involving an armed and dangerous suspect. It was determined that at approximately 5:40a.m. 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee of Burlington had kidnapped a female subject and fled the city. Just before 7a.m. Louisa County Dispatch received a 911 call that a 28-year-old female had been shot and ran to a residence on Lake Road in the 9000 grid of County Road X61. The victim told officers that she was shot attempting to escape from Chamblee. She was transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for a single gunshot wound and is expected to recover.
Wildcats Sweep Ravens For First Conference Win
The Columbus Wildcat volleyball team found their way to the win column for the first time in the Southeast Iowa Superconference season Thursday with a clean sweep of the Hillcrest Ravens in Kalona Thursday. The ‘Cats took the contest by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-21. They were led in the win by 10 assists from Sara Vela, Aracely Garza’s seven digs and four kills each from Garza, Jessica Del Rio and Kennedy Woepking. After the match, Columbus seniors Sara Vela and Isabelle Lagunas spoke about the win. “We played really well by staying down and our serve percentage was good. Team-wise we had energy tonight. We played really well together as a team. We played our game and stuck with it.”
Wildcats at 4-0 After Dominant First Half vs Lisbon
The perfect season rolled on for the Columbus Community Wildcat football team with a 49-20 win over Lisbon Friday night. Columbus raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back. The ground attack led the way again, as the Wildcats ran for 385 yards and better than 10 yards per carry.
WACO Volleyball Goes Unbeaten at Cardinal Tournament
WACO Warriors volleyball kept up their torrid pace with a perfect Saturday at the Cardinal Tournament in Eldon. After being pushed to the full three sets against Danville but still winning the decisive set 15-11, WACO swept Highland, Twin Cedars, and the host Cardinal Comets in straight sets. Senior hitter Ellah Kissell finished with a team-high 36 kills and 24 digs during the course of the tournament. Along with handing out 66 assists, senior setter Grace Coble seemed to cover every inch of the court, adding 10 kills, six aces, 19 digs, and two blocks.
Warriors Slow Down Potent Tiger Attack, Move to 5-0
Two teams that can put up major points ended in just one squad continuing that trend on Friday when the No. 2 WACO football team marched their way past Iowa Valley 54-26 in Marengo. Averaging 63 points a game and having a quarterback that led the entire state with 30...
Cobras Open District With ‘W’
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team made it two wins in a row Friday, taking down Pleasantville to open play in Class 1A District Six 35-13. The two teams were tied after the first 12 minutes, seven all, before SK put up a 20-spot in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead into the half. Out of the break the Cobra defense dug in, not allowing the Trojans on the board again the rest of the night, while the SK offense added an insurance touchdown in the third quarter. Cobra leaders on the night included Cole Clarahan on the ground with 19 carries for 168 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Cole Kindred had a five yard scoring run and Isaac Bruns reached paydirt from two yards out. Bruns was also electric on special teams, returning a kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown. Sawyer Stout was four of six through the air with a touchdown connection to Aidan Anderson of 10 yards. Kale Clarahan led the SK defense with four and a half tackles. Aiden McGuire and Karson Weber each had one and a half sacks. Jack Clarahan recovered a fumble while Kale Clarahan and Cole Kindred each picked off a pass. SK is now 2-2 on the year, 1-0 in district play. They will host No. 2 Pella Christian Friday.
