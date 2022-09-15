ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good News – Missing Dog Whiskey Is Found Safe by a Maine Trooper

A coon hound that fled from the scene of a traffic crash has been found, safe and sound. Whiskey was one of several dogs that were being transported in a carrier on the back of a pickup last week by a man from West Virginia. William Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel and his pickup sideswiped a tractor-trailer before rolling over several times on the turnpike in Ogunquit. Incredibly, only one of the dogs perished in the crash and all but one, Whiskey, was recovered, although some had also fled the scene. The driver wasn't hurt but his passenger, Jonah Hose, also of West Virginia, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk

Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens' sister, as well as an area fisherman,...
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys

MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
Naples Toddler Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle in His Driveway

Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was fatally hit by a vehicle in his own driveway. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call Saturday afternoon from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Shortly after the call, the Naples Fire Department reported that there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station.
Saturday night motorcycle crashes leave two with life-threatening injuries

(WGME) - Two people were left with life-threatening injuries after two separate motorcycle crashes Saturday night. One in Auburn, the other in New Hampshire. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Police responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash near Center and Bowdoin Streets. Police say a 61-year-old Carthage man riding...
Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
Deadly crash under investigation in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.H. — A deadly crash in Pembroke is under investigation. Pembroke Police Chief Gary Gaskell told News 9 that the two-vehicle crash was at North Pembroke Road and Borough Road. The crash is still under investigation but police believe speed is a factor. "We have a two car...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
3 Great Taco Places in Maine

If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101

A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
2 People Were Seriously Hurt in a Portland Double Shooting

Portland Police are investigating after two people were seriously injured by gunshots. It was just after 1:00 Monday morning when two Portland Police Officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of 43 Wharf Street. The officers, who were on foot patrol, rushed to the area near Union Street and found a 34-year-old man in distress. When they discovered the man had been shot several times, the officers applied tourniquets and rendered first aid until an ambulance could arrive at the scene.
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
