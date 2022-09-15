Read full article on original website
Related
wgan.com
Broken fence to blame for fatal accident on Scarborough cliff walk
A Georgia woman who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk in Scarborough has died. Police say 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell off the cliff walk around 10:30 a.m. Monday. She had been leaning on a fence when it broke. Gowens...
Good News – Missing Dog Whiskey Is Found Safe by a Maine Trooper
A coon hound that fled from the scene of a traffic crash has been found, safe and sound. Whiskey was one of several dogs that were being transported in a carrier on the back of a pickup last week by a man from West Virginia. William Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel and his pickup sideswiped a tractor-trailer before rolling over several times on the turnpike in Ogunquit. Incredibly, only one of the dogs perished in the crash and all but one, Whiskey, was recovered, although some had also fled the scene. The driver wasn't hurt but his passenger, Jonah Hose, also of West Virginia, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
WMTW
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk
Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens' sister, as well as an area fisherman,...
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ems1.com
Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
Naples Toddler Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle in His Driveway
Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was fatally hit by a vehicle in his own driveway. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call Saturday afternoon from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Shortly after the call, the Naples Fire Department reported that there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station.
WGME
Saturday night motorcycle crashes leave two with life-threatening injuries
(WGME) - Two people were left with life-threatening injuries after two separate motorcycle crashes Saturday night. One in Auburn, the other in New Hampshire. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Police responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash near Center and Bowdoin Streets. Police say a 61-year-old Carthage man riding...
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
WMUR.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.H. — A deadly crash in Pembroke is under investigation. Pembroke Police Chief Gary Gaskell told News 9 that the two-vehicle crash was at North Pembroke Road and Borough Road. The crash is still under investigation but police believe speed is a factor. "We have a two car...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101
A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
mainebiz.biz
In Kennebunkport, a ‘once in a generation’ riverfront opportunity hits the market
A retail property in the heart of Kennebunkport’s downtown riverfront area has come on the market for the first time in 50 years. The 5,953-square-foot building at 29 Dock Square was listed earlier this month by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander with the Boulos Co. for $3.75 million. “These...
2 People Were Seriously Hurt in a Portland Double Shooting
Portland Police are investigating after two people were seriously injured by gunshots. It was just after 1:00 Monday morning when two Portland Police Officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of 43 Wharf Street. The officers, who were on foot patrol, rushed to the area near Union Street and found a 34-year-old man in distress. When they discovered the man had been shot several times, the officers applied tourniquets and rendered first aid until an ambulance could arrive at the scene.
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2