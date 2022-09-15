Read full article on original website
Very nice weather this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will remain mild with much of our area only dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow will be a lot better with highs in the 70s for most of our area. Wednesday will be even cooler with highs in the 60s. We will continue to see highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week.
Sunny but Not as Hot Today!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weak cold front is bringing cooler temperatures to the area today. Instead of 90s, we’ll see 70s today with northerly winds and sunny skies. A weak upper level disturbance could bring a stray showers tonight, mainly in southwest South Dakota. Any rainfall will be quite light.
Unseasonably Hot Today; Cooler Later this Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring unseasonably warm temperatures today. Highs will be in the 90s in spots, which will be 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. A weak cold front brings cooler air Tuesday, but temperatures will still be...
Big Ol’ Fish-Connor Piontek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 16 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Connor Piontek. Congrats on your Big ‘Ol Fish!!!!
Pumpkin season hits the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pumpkin season is here and with it comes deflated and moldy jack o’lanterns. So, before buying a pumpkin it’s essential to know which ones to buy for the season. With over 150 types of pumpkins, it can be hard to decide which one...
Pet of the Week: Juniper
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall upon us, you have the chance to welcome your own fall colored bundle of joy into your home. Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper. He’s a 7-year-old orange and white tabby, weighing 6 and a half pounds.
Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first day of fall is Sept. 22 and a poll by YouGov reveals that autumn is America’s favorite season. So, to kick off most people’s favorite time of year, Main Street Square celebrates with the annual pumpkin festival. For 14 years The...
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
Truckers would support safer driving regulations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Truck safety advocates lobbied in Congress Monday to push for more guidelines for semi-truck drivers. The efforts come after the Truck Safety Coalition laid out the states with the deadliest truck crashes per capita nationwide in 2020, with South Dakota coming in second. While the...
Sweet ending to a spicy festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A spicy-flavored festival had a sweet ending Sunday with the owner reminiscing about the event’s beginnings. The 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival held by Jolly Lane Greenhouse wrapped up and the owner was more than excited with the number of people that showed up to celebrate the festival this year. He says the idea started off as a small project to roast chili peppers for the community and now it’s turned into a full-fledged event that people plan their weekends around.
Mayor Steve Allender proclaims September ‘Suicide Prevention Month’ in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People all over the nation this month are raising awareness of a growing suicide epidemic in the U.S., including Rapid City officials. The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and at Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed the month be dedicated to raising awareness here in Rapid City.
Deadwood jams out during 32nd annual music festival
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday marks the end of the 2022 Deadwood Jam, the city’s last official outdoor event of the summer. The two-day music-filled event started Friday with a performance by “The Two Tracks” at Outlaw Square on Deadwood’s Main Street. But even before the...
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office takes on personal fitness testing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is making sure that staff members and prospective hires are up to the task with a physical fitness test. Physical fitness is essential for everyday movement, and especially for law enforcement officers. To test employees’ and prospective hires’ level of fitness, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office set up an obstacle course. This course determines how in shape a person is; challenging participants to see if they can beat the required time.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a Rapid City casino Sunday afternoon. The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed around 4 p.m. The employee told police that a man entered the casino, brandished a...
Adult Education and Family Literacy Week shines a light on those continuing their education
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 40,000 adults in South Dakota do not have a high school diploma or equivalency, and by 2024, 48% of jobs nationally will require at least that. “And that means that we have got to fill some educational gaps,” said Stephenie Rittenberger, the program...
