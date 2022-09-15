ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

'Lovable' Mich. Girl, 10, Is Found Slain in Abandoned Lot, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Stepbrother

Jameion Peterson faces one charge of open murder in connection with the death of Na'Mylah Turner-Moore Police have arrested a teen boy accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister after her body was found in an abandoned lot in a Michigan neighborhood. Court records indicate 14-year-old Jameion Peterson faces one charge of open murder in connection with the death of Na'Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson is being charged as an adult, NBC 25 News reports. A motive for the killing and Na'Mylah's cause of death have not been made public. According...
SAGINAW, MI
TheDailyBeast

Remains of Ohio Mother Missing Since 2017 Are Finally Found

The remains of a 29-year-old Ohio mother who went missing in November 2017 have finally been found after an investigation into her disappearance ran out of leads. Authorities say a woman looking for her lost dog found the remains of Amy Hambrick in late August. Hambrick vanished nearly five years ago after traveling to North Jackson to visit a friend. In the years since, police struggled to find leads, despite warrants, interviews, and searches by cadaver dogs. Hambrick’s bones were then found in a wooded area on the east side of Youngstown, wrapped in a cloth, according to local CBS affiliate WKBN. “We are all heartbroken & in shock, but we will forever make sure Amy's name lives on,” her family wrote on Friday in a Facebook group dedicated to finding her. The condition of the remains are keeping authorities from determining a cause of death, but police are suspicious. “Someone knows what happened,” Chief of Detectives Captain Jason Simon said, according to WKBN.Read it at Law and Crime
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS San Francisco

Human remains found in San Bruno those of missing woman Lorie Esposito

SAN BRUNO -- The remains of a woman found in San Bruno last month have been positively identified as those of Lorie Esposito, a San Bruno woman missing since 2019.In a press statement Tuesday, San Bruno police said the utility crew discovered the remains crew on August 29 in a wooded area next to the Shelter Creek apartment complex where she lived on the 700 block of Shelter Creek Lane.The county coroner's office later made the determination that the remains were those of Esposito. The 61-year-old was reported missing in December of 2019. The cause of death has not yet been determined and remained under investigation by the coroner's office and the police department. No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.Anyone with any information related to this investigation is urged to contact the police department at (650) 616-7100 or email to sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. 
SAN BRUNO, CA
The Independent

Ohio woman faces charges after losing second baby to co-sleeping death

An Ohio woman faces charges after she lost her second child in a co-sleeping death, according to authorities.Officials in Cincinnati say that Brooke Hunter’s six-week-old infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, one year after her first child died in the same way.The Hamilton County Prosector’s Office says that Ms Hunter had been warned about the dangers of the practice after the death of her first child.Prosecutors say that because Ms Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping, the death of her second child is considered a homicide, reports WXIX.A grand jury indicted Ms Hunter on Wednesday...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
SIDNEY, OH
