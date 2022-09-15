Read full article on original website
Related
'Lovable' Mich. Girl, 10, Is Found Slain in Abandoned Lot, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Stepbrother
Jameion Peterson faces one charge of open murder in connection with the death of Na'Mylah Turner-Moore Police have arrested a teen boy accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister after her body was found in an abandoned lot in a Michigan neighborhood. Court records indicate 14-year-old Jameion Peterson faces one charge of open murder in connection with the death of Na'Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson is being charged as an adult, NBC 25 News reports. A motive for the killing and Na'Mylah's cause of death have not been made public. According...
Remains of Ohio Mother Missing Since 2017 Are Finally Found
The remains of a 29-year-old Ohio mother who went missing in November 2017 have finally been found after an investigation into her disappearance ran out of leads. Authorities say a woman looking for her lost dog found the remains of Amy Hambrick in late August. Hambrick vanished nearly five years ago after traveling to North Jackson to visit a friend. In the years since, police struggled to find leads, despite warrants, interviews, and searches by cadaver dogs. Hambrick’s bones were then found in a wooded area on the east side of Youngstown, wrapped in a cloth, according to local CBS affiliate WKBN. “We are all heartbroken & in shock, but we will forever make sure Amy's name lives on,” her family wrote on Friday in a Facebook group dedicated to finding her. The condition of the remains are keeping authorities from determining a cause of death, but police are suspicious. “Someone knows what happened,” Chief of Detectives Captain Jason Simon said, according to WKBN.Read it at Law and Crime
Human remains found in San Bruno those of missing woman Lorie Esposito
SAN BRUNO -- The remains of a woman found in San Bruno last month have been positively identified as those of Lorie Esposito, a San Bruno woman missing since 2019.In a press statement Tuesday, San Bruno police said the utility crew discovered the remains crew on August 29 in a wooded area next to the Shelter Creek apartment complex where she lived on the 700 block of Shelter Creek Lane.The county coroner's office later made the determination that the remains were those of Esposito. The 61-year-old was reported missing in December of 2019. The cause of death has not yet been determined and remained under investigation by the coroner's office and the police department. No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.Anyone with any information related to this investigation is urged to contact the police department at (650) 616-7100 or email to sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
Major update in case of missing woman last seen with blood on her face as family finds new clue that could help find her
THE family of a woman who has been missing for more than five days has found a new clue that could help find the 81-year-old. Heddie Dawkins of High Point, North Carolina, who suffers from severe dementia, has been missing since Wednesday. While searching for Dawkins over the weekend, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
Ohio woman faces charges after losing second baby to co-sleeping death
An Ohio woman faces charges after she lost her second child in a co-sleeping death, according to authorities.Officials in Cincinnati say that Brooke Hunter’s six-week-old infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, one year after her first child died in the same way.The Hamilton County Prosector’s Office says that Ms Hunter had been warned about the dangers of the practice after the death of her first child.Prosecutors say that because Ms Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping, the death of her second child is considered a homicide, reports WXIX.A grand jury indicted Ms Hunter on Wednesday...
Police update in case of ‘Aussie Madeleine McCann’ after clues linked to disappearance of William Tyrrell, 3, were found
POLICE have vowed to continue the search for a missing three-year-old who vanished from his foster gran's garden eight years ago. William Tyrrell was last seen wearing his beloved Spider-Man suit while playing hide and seek with his sister in Kendall, New South Wales. The youngster, dubbed "Australia's Madeleine McCann",...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chilling update in disappearance of teacher Meghan Marohn, 42, who vanished after complaining of mystery stalker
THE search for a beloved teacher who disappeared after complaining about a mystery stalker came to a chilling end months later. Meghan Marohn, 42, was reported missing on March 27 after her family said they were unable to get in touch with her and for months, a desperate search was made to find her whereabouts.
Man and Dog Feared Dead for Days Found in Truck Outside PetSmart: Police
Indiana police have not yet made the man's identity public, and statistics show 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year.
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Mom jailed after 8 and 1-year-old kids smoke her marijuana and baby ODs
An Ohio mother was arrested for child endangerment after her toddler overdosed on marijuana after finding and smoking a cigar that was also shared by their 8-year-old sibling, according to police.
Heartbreaking Facebook posts emerge after couple and their three young kids found dead in home in tragic murder-suicide
A MOM shared a heartbreaking post about the son she lost to cancer – just days before she and her three kids were killed. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, reportedly shot dead his wife Tara Milligan, 37, and their children Teresa, 1; Nora, 11; and Finn, eight, at a home in Elks Mill, Maryland, on Friday.
Father of 7 'ambushed and executed' on Philadelphia home's front lawn, police say
A Philadelphia man was found dead on his front lawn after being "ambushed and executed," police say. Officers responded to a home around 12:40 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old father of seven dead. Witnesses told investigators that a black Sedan parked...
Woman found dead in her bed ‘with facial injuries’ had called cops to her house a month ago as detectives return to find rooms covered in blood
A woman found dead in her bed with significant facial injuries had called police to her home a month ago with detectives now returning to the house to investigate her 'suspicious' death. Queensland Police confirmed it was speaking to the 56-year-old woman's defacto partner, 58, after her body was found...
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Horror details emerge after maintenance worker finds woman’s body under a mattress at motel
A MAN accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress has been arrested for murder, among other crimes. Marcos A Rios, 41, was booked on charges of murder, domestic violence, and abuse of a corpse, cops said. Rios claimed to be the boyfriend of...
Horrifying video shows the moment girl, 15, tries to rip a mum's handbag away as her two kids sit screaming in the pram
Horrifying footage shows the moment a teenager riding a scooter attacks a mother taking her two children for a stroll. The 37-year-old mum was walking with her two children down a Perth laneway in Smallman Place, Ashfield, at about 12.40pm on Monday when the 15-year-old girl approached from behind. CCTV...
Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
