KENTWOOD, Mich. — Light up the night at Kentwood's family-friendly "Glow in the Park" event coming to Pinewood Park in October. This annual event is on Saturday, Oct. 15 and kicks off at 7 p.m. in the park and lasts until 9 p.m. with glowing fun for all ages.
ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland is celebrating the 175th anniversary of its founding during the first week of October. Zeeland was first settled in 1847 when 457 people from the Netherlands arrived in West Michigan and established their church, The First Reformed Church of Zeeland. The settlers were part of a group of religious separatists that left their country seeking religious freedom in the 1840s.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting its annual fall fundraiser to benefit the Downtown Market Education Foundation. "Small Plates, Big Impact" takes place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Market Hall in the Downtown Market. The event benefits...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Some people who were downtown Grand Rapids early Saturday morning got a nice surprise. ArtPrize artist Erica Kuhl, who studied at Kendall College of Art and Design, handed out 300 of what she calls 'Golden Rod Girls' and hid some throughout the city as well.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2022 is underway across Grand Rapids – with over a thousand pieces of art from 750 artists staged throughout the city – and there’s one exhibit that is garnering plenty of recognition. Combining scrap metal and the sport of disc golf,...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Medical Mile has become as much a part of downtown Grand Rapids as Devos Place, the Van Andel Arena and Grand Valley State University. But it didn't start out that way. The Medical Mile along Michigan Street began as a vision to give Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the window for road construction closes for the year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announces freeway closures beginning this week. A section of I-96 on Grand Rapids' northwest side is closing one direction at a time beginning on Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize celebrated its opening day Thursday, bringing hundreds of art pieces to downtown Grand Rapids. Some pieces are interactive, including EIRO—a sound sculpture that highlights a game and interactive live stream. EIRO is a towering sculpture with speakers stacked below a huge eye-shaped beacon....
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local ministry is using art to call attention to the hardships those within the homeless community often face. Mel Trotter Ministries’ “A Walk in Their Shoes” exhibit made its return to ArtPrize Thursday, with a number of mockups showing how those experiencing homelessness live.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer about the message of resilience he’s hoping you’ll gain from the new film. “Born and bred,...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRBJ—Although communitywide efforts are working to address issues with housing, demand continues to outpace development in Grand Rapids. In 2020, the city of Grand Rapids commissioned a study on housing needs within the region. The results, as reported by Bowen National Research, showed a need for close to 9,000 housing units by 2025 to keep up with demand and avoid displacing residents.
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Many adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities end up living with their aging parents because they can't live on their own without some help. A non-profit organization that opened in 2020 here in West Michigan is hoping to change that. Homes Giving Hope allows adults the...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Detectives are looking into the death of a man who was found at Fish Ladder Park Monday evening. GRPD said the body of the man was discovered around 11:45 p.m. at 600 Front Avenue NW. It wasn't clear how he died, so...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The start of ArtPrize 2022 is just a few days away. The international art competition takes place in Grand Rapids over an 18-day period with art exhibited throughout the city. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is once again becoming an ArtPrize venue for the...
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointees to the Michigan Parents' Council Monday. The council is an advisory group that was established through an executive order aiming to bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan's history. The Michigan Parents' Council consists...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September 15 marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It's celebrated annually to recognize Hispanic Americans who have contributed and enriched our nation. "I am from Puerto Rico. Gurabo, Puerto Rico," said Lea Tobar. "I came here on July 7th, 1961." Since then, Tobar...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robert James Brock, the lead of popular West Michigan Polka band Bob Brock & the B-tones, has died at 78 years old. Brock, who was born and raised in Grand Rapids, died peacefully Tuesday, surrounded by family, his obituary reads. Brock played the saxophone, trumpet,...
IONIA, Mich. — We’re recognizing another outstanding West Michigan educator. This next Teacher of the Week is out of Ionia Public Schools, and she got quite the surprise when 13 ON YOUR SIDE stopped by. Ionia High School Teacher, Kelly Senters, had a puzzled look on her face...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is the second year the VOICES project by ArtPrize returns to Veteran Memorial Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The exhibit highlights the art, stories and struggles of military veterans in the nation. You'll find veteran John Katerberg's installation in the pond at Veterans Memorial...
