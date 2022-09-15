ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Zeeland is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a week of events

ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland is celebrating the 175th anniversary of its founding during the first week of October. Zeeland was first settled in 1847 when 457 people from the Netherlands arrived in West Michigan and established their church, The First Reformed Church of Zeeland. The settlers were part of a group of religious separatists that left their country seeking religious freedom in the 1840s.
ZEELAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installations#Downtown Grand#Art Festival#Music Festival
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRBJ: City moving needle on housing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRBJ—Although communitywide efforts are working to address issues with housing, demand continues to outpace development in Grand Rapids. In 2020, the city of Grand Rapids commissioned a study on housing needs within the region. The results, as reported by Bowen National Research, showed a need for close to 9,000 housing units by 2025 to keep up with demand and avoid displacing residents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy