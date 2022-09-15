ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland is celebrating the 175th anniversary of its founding during the first week of October. Zeeland was first settled in 1847 when 457 people from the Netherlands arrived in West Michigan and established their church, The First Reformed Church of Zeeland. The settlers were part of a group of religious separatists that left their country seeking religious freedom in the 1840s.

