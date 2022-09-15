Read full article on original website
Harvest begins with unexpected challenges
KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. We have officially started harvest. The first few fields we cut were the early planted soybeans that had some issues at planting time due to the very heavy residue leftover from our no-till corn the year before. They averaged about 55 bpa.
Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022
CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 15-25 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, soy down 3-4 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 25 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing as a firm dollar...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle mixed, tight supplies underpin futures
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures were mixed-to-firmer on Monday, supported by diminished supplies of market-ready cattle that should be reflected in the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Cattle on Feed report, due Friday. "It’s been a slow climb, but it’s also predicated on very large...
CBOT soy firm on fresh export sales
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures lifted on Monday, supported by renewed export sales to China, though competition from South American supplies capped gains, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans closed up 12-3/4 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal added $7.60 to $429.30 a ton, while CBOT December soyoil eased 0.80 cent to 65.16 cents per lb. * U.S. exporters sold 136,000 tonnes of the oilseed to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group, part of a larger scaling back of Russian operations by global grain traders, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. * Soybean planting has begun in the Brazil's Mato Grosso state on irrigated areas while farmers wait for rains to expand sowing, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural. * U.S. exporters readied 518,743 tonnes of soybeans for shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 51.81% from the week prior, the USDA said, and in line with analyst expectations, the USDA said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
GRAINS-Wheat drops as Russian production climbs
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn eased slightly on broader economic uncertainty. Chicago Board of...
Wheat steadies after slide; soybeans ease
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday, consolidating after a day-earlier slide on rising Black Sea supplies, while soybeans ticked down as traders assessed mixed Chinese demand. Corn inched up, supported by slower-than-expected U.S. harvest progress. Price moves were limited in keeping with wider markets as investors awaited Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision that is among a series of central bank policy announcements due this week.
GRAINS-Wheat slips as Ukrainian supply, recession fears weigh
Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slipped in early Asian trading on Monday, pressured by Ukrainian supplies under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, and concerns that a global recession would dampen demand. Soybean and corn prices were firmer in choppy trading after four straight sessions...
GRAINS-U.S. futures edge higher, soybeans up on China demand
* U.S. corn harvest 7% complete, soy 3%; ratings decline -USDA. * USDA confirms sales of 136,000 T of U.S. soybeans to China. * IKAR raises Russian 2022 wheat crop forecast by 2 mln tonnes (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. grain...
Grains rally following news out of Russia | Tuesday, September 20, 2022
At this hour, corn is up 12¢ to $6.90. Soybeans are up 20¢ to $14.81. CBOT wheat has rallied up 49¢ to $8.80. KC wheat is up 42¢ to $9.51. Minneapolis wheat is up 32¢ to $9.50. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says prices...
GRAINS-Wheat falls on Russian production; exports underpin U.S. soybeans
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn ended up slightly after two-sided trade on broader economic...
U.S. wheat futures ease on increased Russian supplies
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures sank on Monday, pressured by increased production from Russia and a firmer U.S. currency that hampers U.S. exports, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract lost 29-1/4 cents to $8.30-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended down 25-1/2 cents at $9.09-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures fell 20-1/2 cents to close at $9.18-1/4 a bushel. * Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, its agriculture ministry said. * Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 2 million tonnes to 99 million tonnes. The world's largest wheat exporter will have 47.5 million tonnes of wheat potentially available for exports in the 2022/23 July-June marketing season. * U.S. exporters readied 790,145 tonnes of wheat for shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 4.27% from the week prior, the USDA said, and in line with analyst expectations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
Two states report new avian influenza cases
Tennessee and Nebraska have confirmed two new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in backyard flocks. Tennessee is the 40th state to have a flock test positive for bird flu as the disease resurges in certain parts of the nation. For Nebraska, this is its ninth case since April. According...
China's grain, pork and sugar imports in August 2022
BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in August, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in August was released earlier this month. Commodity August % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 1.8 mln -44.4% 16.93 mln -20.9% Wheat 530,000 -25.4% 6.25 mln -10.1% Barley 250,000 -63.8% 4.05 mln -43.0% Sorghum 670,000 -17.7% 8.01 mln 19.4% Pork 140,000 -50.0% 1.07 mln -63.6% Sugar 680,000 35.8% 2.73 mln -8.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
UPDATE 1-Ukraine farm ministry keeps 2022 grain crop estimate at 50-52 mln tonnes vs 86 mln t in 2021
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi also told a televised news conference that grain exports in September...
GRAINS-Corn edges higher as USDA crop report fans supply concerns
Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop progress report that showed harvest lagging behind average analyst estimate and fuelled concerns over global supply. Wheat rose, while soybean was flat. Trading was muted ahead...
China's soybean imports from Brazil plunge in August - customs
BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil plunged in August from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices capped purchases of the oilseed from the South American nation. Imports from smaller suppliers like Uruguay and the United States both increased, however. China, the...
Brazil to export record volume of ethanol to Europe this year -S&P Global
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's ethanol exports to Europe are set to reach a record high this year, as foreign markets look more appealing than domestic, according to an analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights. This year through August, Brazil shipped about 427 million liters of ethanol to Europe, 435%...
Ukraine's grain exports down 46% so far in 2022/23, says ministry
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 45.6% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 6.364 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
UPDATE 2-Bunge to sell oilseed processing business in Russia
(Adds background on plant capacity, construction cost) Sept 19 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group. The sale includes the sunflower processing plant in Voronezh. Bunge and...
