Phoenix, AZ

IAmListening
5d ago

Hobbs wouldn’t debate Lopez in democratic primary. She cannot express herself in impromptu pressure situations without teleprompters like her mentor Brandon.

27
NoNonsense
5d ago

If Hobbs won't debate head to head with Lake, but only separately, is this the kind of gov she'll be, if elected? She'll meet, speak, hear, listen, respond... BUT ONLY ON HER OWN TERMS AND CONDITIONS?! How's Hobbs gonna handle questions and concerns about the BORDER CRISIS, Yuma is being hit hard with illegal crossings, drugs, smugglers, sex traffickers! Are your children safe in your front yard, riding their bikes, walking to school? Hobbs isn't going to protect your children, your community from these hustlers, let alone fixing Arizona problems! The wall STUPID, the economy STUPID, criminals roaming the streets STUPID, homelessness STUPID! Hobbs is too liberal, can't be governor, not good! KARI LAKE FOR GOVERNOR! 👍👍

28
seabee
5d ago

Who cares what hobbs says, she lies, she can’t be trusted, and she has no intestinal fortitude. She’s afraid to debate

37
 

KTAR.com

Prop 128: Here’s what you need to know before you head to the ballot box

PHOENIX — When Arizona voters fill out their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, they’ll see 10 statewide ballot initiatives. One of those measures is Proposition 128, which would allow the Legislature to make changes to or divert funds from laws passed by voters through ballot initiatives if the Arizona or U.S. Supreme Court finds that they contain illegal or unconstitutional language.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
FLORIDA STATE
KOAT 7

Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and members of the Zumba community gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Katie Hobbs
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
AZFamily

Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Navajo Nation’s largest school district gets first electric busses

PHOENIX – The Navajo Nation has now received the first of three electric busses to help its largest school district become more energy and fiscally efficient. “Chinle Unified School District is always a leader, so we like that, being first,” Chinle Unified School District Superintendent, Quincey Natay told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County receives first portion of national opioid settlement

PHOENIX — Maricopa County received its first $4.7 million on Friday in the national opioid settlement with drug makers and distributors. The $4.7 million is the first payment of an estimated $80 million to be paid out over the next 18 years for Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson unlawfully marketing, promoting and dispensing prescription opioids, the county said in a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Center Square

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
azdem.org

RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members ​​“Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”

TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
TUCSON, AZ

