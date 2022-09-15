Hobbs wouldn’t debate Lopez in democratic primary. She cannot express herself in impromptu pressure situations without teleprompters like her mentor Brandon.
If Hobbs won't debate head to head with Lake, but only separately, is this the kind of gov she'll be, if elected? She'll meet, speak, hear, listen, respond... BUT ONLY ON HER OWN TERMS AND CONDITIONS?! How's Hobbs gonna handle questions and concerns about the BORDER CRISIS, Yuma is being hit hard with illegal crossings, drugs, smugglers, sex traffickers! Are your children safe in your front yard, riding their bikes, walking to school? Hobbs isn't going to protect your children, your community from these hustlers, let alone fixing Arizona problems! The wall STUPID, the economy STUPID, criminals roaming the streets STUPID, homelessness STUPID! Hobbs is too liberal, can't be governor, not good! KARI LAKE FOR GOVERNOR! 👍👍
Who cares what hobbs says, she lies, she can’t be trusted, and she has no intestinal fortitude. She’s afraid to debate
