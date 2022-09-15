Read full article on original website
Buffalo News building being sold, Uniland to redevelop downtown structure
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As first reported by The Buffalo News, the paper’s downtown building at the corner of Washington and Scott streets is being sold to Uniland Development Co. Lee Enterprises, the Iowa-based company that purchased The News in January 2020, has reportedly agreed to sell the building after 50 years of the paper […]
Buffalo News selling longtime downtown home, relocating some operations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo News is leaving its longtime home at One News Plaza and headed to the city's Larkinville District. The News announced that it is selling the five-story, 167,543-square-foot Washington Street building to Uniland Development Co., which will renovate the 48-year-old building into a mixed-use project. The News' press facilities — which were updated in a $40 million, 2004 project — will remain in the neighboring Scott Street building.
Orchard Park businesses anticipate larger than normal economic success ahead of Bills season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When you’ve owned a place in Orchard Park for 22 years like Mark Ebeling, you know what the start of the Bills season brings. “I estimate 10,000 people walk by this building on a football Sunday,” said Ebeling, the owner of Danny’s, a restaurant in Orchard Park. “I don't even know how many come in. We lost track.”
Hochul announces completion of Tonawanda pharmaceutical plant expansion
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the completion of an expansion of a pharmaceutical plant in Tonawanda is complete. Pine Pharmaceuticals LLC invested $8.6 million for an additional 50,000 of space at their facility. The company provides pharmaceutical compounding, including specialized formulations serving ophthalmologists, retinal specialists, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, medical […]
Preservationists, residents react to demolition of Great Northern grain elevator
As demolition begins on the Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo’s “Old First Ward”, preservationists and other residents react to the historic 1897 structure being torn down. Read more here:
North Tonawanda’s City Market contender for top NYS Farmers Market
North Tonawanda’s City Market needs just a few more votes to be ranked as the #1 Farmers Market in New York.
These Towns Have The Highest School Taxes In Erie County
As fall arrives in New York State, we begin to look forward to all of the great things that autumn has to offer us. Baseball season is starting to wrap up and football and hockey are starting to get underway. The leaves will be changing soon, and of course pumpkin spice everything is in the air.
WNY continues to see falling gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to data from AAA. New York state is seeing the average price of gas drop more significantly than nationwide. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 4 cents from last...
Atlas Institute of Beauty set to open next year in East Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — The owners of a Lockport barber shop are preparing to open a beauty school. Monica and Jackson Elniskey, owners of Atlas Barber Co., expect to open the Atlas Institute of Beauty in January at 9548 Transit Road, East Amherst. The idea, which has been in the...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business
A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
Demolition of Great Northern grain elevator begins
Demolition began just before 10 a.m. ET Friday morning of the historic Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo’s “Old First Ward”. Read more here:
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
WKBW-TV
Program to pay parents in Buffalo schools to drive kids would cost about $800,000, proposal shows
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A private consultant has released its findings on a potential pilot program under consideration by Buffalo Public Schools that would address its school bus driver shortage. The program, called the Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program, would pay parents in the district per mile to drive...
Tuesday last day to donate to 5/14 Survivors Fund
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday is the last day that people can make donations to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. The fund will be closing donations after raising more than $5.5 million over in the last four months since the shooting at Tops on Jefferson Ave. on May 14. The money will go towards the victims' families and others directly impacted by the mass shooting.
Perry Projects makeover: Plans discussed for demolition, renovation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is now focusing its plans to transform one of its complexes, which has been regarded as a major eyesore for a long time. 2 On Your Side learned more on what to expect for the Perry Projects in the Old First...
wnypapers.com
Trina Burruss named next president & CEO of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County
Burruss to succeed Michael Weiner, who retires at year-end The board of directors of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County recently announced Trina Burruss will be United Way of Buffalo & Erie County's next president and CEO. Burruss, who currently serves as the organization’s chief operating officer, will begin her tenure upon current President and CEO Michael Weiner’s retirement at the end of the year.
wnypapers.com
Wildlife Festival returns to Niagara Power Vista Sept. 24-25
New York Power Authority’s annual event includes wildlife shows, STEM tent, family activities, interactive exhibits & free shuttle rides from Niagara Falls. Wildlife shows, conservation and science activities, and a glimpse of Tuscarora culture top the program at the New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival Sept. 24-25. The free family festival, co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs (NCFCC), will run both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
Bills Mafia loves a parade; a boat parade!
Hundreds of boats of all sizes and types, decorated to the hilt with Bills red, white and blue, filled Erie Canal Harbor during the noon hour Saturday in anticipation of a huge boat parade.
Starbucks workers at downtown Buffalo store will remain on strike
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at the Starbucks store at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo will remain on strike. Baristas are picketing outside. They say they are they are frustrated with the retaliation that they feel they're getting from the company. "I was a partner for eight...
spectrumlocalnews.com
A Knight in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
