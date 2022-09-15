ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

2 On Your Side

Buffalo News selling longtime downtown home, relocating some operations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo News is leaving its longtime home at One News Plaza and headed to the city's Larkinville District. The News announced that it is selling the five-story, 167,543-square-foot Washington Street building to Uniland Development Co., which will renovate the 48-year-old building into a mixed-use project. The News' press facilities — which were updated in a $40 million, 2004 project — will remain in the neighboring Scott Street building.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hochul announces completion of Tonawanda pharmaceutical plant expansion

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the completion of an expansion of a pharmaceutical plant in Tonawanda is complete. Pine Pharmaceuticals LLC invested $8.6 million for an additional 50,000 of space at their facility. The company provides pharmaceutical compounding, including specialized formulations serving ophthalmologists, retinal specialists, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, medical […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Amherst, NY
Amherst, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY continues to see falling gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to data from AAA. New York state is seeing the average price of gas drop more significantly than nationwide. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 4 cents from last...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business

A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News Break
2 On Your Side

Tuesday last day to donate to 5/14 Survivors Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday is the last day that people can make donations to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. The fund will be closing donations after raising more than $5.5 million over in the last four months since the shooting at Tops on Jefferson Ave. on May 14. The money will go towards the victims' families and others directly impacted by the mass shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Trina Burruss named next president & CEO of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County

Burruss to succeed Michael Weiner, who retires at year-end The board of directors of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County recently announced Trina Burruss will be United Way of Buffalo & Erie County's next president and CEO. Burruss, who currently serves as the organization’s chief operating officer, will begin her tenure upon current President and CEO Michael Weiner’s retirement at the end of the year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Wildlife Festival returns to Niagara Power Vista Sept. 24-25

New York Power Authority’s annual event includes wildlife shows, STEM tent, family activities, interactive exhibits & free shuttle rides from Niagara Falls. Wildlife shows, conservation and science activities, and a glimpse of Tuscarora culture top the program at the New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival Sept. 24-25. The free family festival, co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs (NCFCC), will run both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A Knight in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

