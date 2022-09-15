Read full article on original website
Climate law spurs CCS at new West Virginia gas plant
Competitive Power Ventures Inc. announced plans Friday to build a multibillion-dollar natural gas power plant in West Virginia with carbon capture technology, saying the project would not be possible without the new climate and energy law. The 1,800-megawatt project will be operational later this decade, according to CPV, a Maryland-based...
Global emissions targets spell growth for CO2 tech sector
Companies that produce technologies to remove or reduce carbon emissions are “poised for strong continued growth,” reaching an expected value of $1.4 trillion by 2027, according to new market research. The research report, recently released by the financial data firm PitchBook, predicts that the sector will be worth...
Why solar ‘tripping’ is a grid threat for renewables
May 9th of last year was supposed to be a typical day for solar power in west Texas. But around 11:21 a.m., something went wrong. Large amounts of solar capacity unexpectedly went offline, apparently triggered by a fault on the grid linked to a natural gas plant in Odessa, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The loss of solar output represented more than 13 percent of the total solar capacity at the time in the ERCOT grid region, which spans most of the state.
DOE falling short on oversight of advanced nuclear — report
The Energy Department should shore up oversight of its large nuclear energy demonstrations to better manage the risk of squandered federal investments, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office. The GAO report focused on two Energy Department offices — the Office of Nuclear Energy and the Office...
Why EVs won’t break the grid
A searing heat wave was pushing California’s electric grid to the brink of blacking out earlier this month when, in a frantic bid to keep the lights on, officials implored electric car owners to wait a few hours before plugging in their vehicles. That request from the California Independent...
GAO: Government must boost climate resilience
The federal government faces increasing fiscal exposure from climate change, according to a new watchdog report released Monday. Governmentwide action is needed to limit the fiscal risks posed by the changing climate, says the study by the Government Accountability Office. The government is vulnerable in part because it insures property...
Big bank CEOs to sell lawmakers on relief, diversity efforts amid economic, regulatory challenges
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will warn Congress of economic "storm clouds," while Wells Fargo (WFC.N) CEO Charles Scharf will urge patience as the bank addresses longstanding regulatory issues, according to wide-ranging prepared testimony.
Gas, a ‘bridge fuel,’ dominates U.S. power at any price
Surging natural gas prices normally result in booming coal generation. But 2022 isn’t normal. Power companies are shrugging off the highest gas prices in over a decade as they ramp up electricity generation at U.S. gas plants, which are producing 7 percent more power through September compared to last year. Coal generation, by contrast, is down 8 percent.
