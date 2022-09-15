ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Bill Khan predicts Week 4 Livingston County football games

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 5 days ago

Braeden Chiles’ redemption field goal Friday night not only gave Brighton a huge rivalry victory over Hartland, but minimized my damage in another poor week of predicting Livingston County football games.

By correctly predicting Brighton to beat Hartland for the eighth straight time, I wound up with a 2-2 record in Week 3 after going 2-3 the previous week.

My record is 8-6 through three weeks, which is abysmal when you factor in the slam-dunk nature of some of the games I’ve picked correctly this year.

Last week, I also got Mason’s blowout of Fowlerville correct. I picked Howell and Pinckney to win close games, but both teams lost. That’s two straight weeks I’ve picked Howell to win, only to have the Highlanders lose. I’m going to be cautious with Howell going forward.

There’s still time to finish the season with a respectable record, but I need to get going this week. Here are my Week 4 picks. All games are 7 p.m. Friday.

Novi at Brighton

This is the top game in the KLAA West this week, with both teams locked in a three-way tie for first place with Northville at 2-0.

Each team squeaked out tough low-scoring victories over Hartland and put up big numbers against struggling Salem in the last two weeks.

This isn’t the Novi team of recent years. A team that relied on the option has embraced the passing game. Both touchdowns against Hartland came on passes and junior Caleb Walker lit up Salem (granted, Salem) with 408 yards and six touchdown passes last week.

Novi isn’t going to put up those kinds of numbers against Brighton. The Bulldogs should be prepared for another game which could come down to a successful extra point or field goal. Brighton will certainly be motivated, losing to Novi in the 2020 playoffs and 2021 regular season.

Prediction: Brighton 17, Novi 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6hlp_0hwQKnEB00

Hartland at Salem

Hartland’s offensive players will be licking their chops after managing only two touchdowns the last two weeks (and three other touchdowns that were called back).

Facing Salem will allow the Eagles to develop some confidence on offense, although there’s the danger it could become false confidence against the rest of the KLAA West.

After holding Novi and Brighton to a total of two touchdowns, it would be a shock if the Eagles don’t get a shutout.

Prediction: Hartland 42, Salem 0

Plymouth at Howell

Howell could finally unpack and enjoy some home cooking after opening the season with three straight road games.

The task of beating Plymouth suddenly looks much more difficult than it did a week ago. The Wildcats, coming off a 2-14 mark the last two years, were blown out in their first two games, but pulled off a 16-0 shutout of a Canton team that ran at will against Howell.

Howell has burned me the last two weeks, so ...

Prediction: Plymouth 21, Howell 17

Fowlerville at St. Johns

Fowlerville gets a reprieve in a brutal schedule that features three state-ranked opponents in the first five weeks.

St. Johns isn’t in the conversation for state rankings, starting the season 0-3 while being outscored 128-50. At 1-2, Fowlerville isn’t in a position to overlook anyone. The Gladiators are aware they lost 27-20 to St. Johns last season. The Redwings ran for 282 yards and completed only one pass in that game, but they’ve shown more offensive balance this season with Carson Pieters running the offense.

The Gladiators have shown quick-strike capability, with Brady Hanna throwing four touchdowns of 48 yards or longer, but they haven’t established their bread-and-butter, ball-control ground game.

Prediction: Fowlerville 27, St. Johns 21

Pinckney at Chelsea

Chelsea isn’t as explosive as its 2021 state Division 5 championship team, scoring 42 points in the first three games.

Still, this is Chelsea, a team which is 5-0 against Pinckney since the Pirates returned to the SEC White in 2017. Some of Pinckney’s recent teams would be a threat to end that streak against this year’s Bulldogs, but the Pirates are 1-2 and have allowed 35 points each of the last two weeks.

Pinckney is heavily reliant upon the passing and running of quarterback Brady Raymond, who leads Livingston County in passing and rushing. The Pirates need to shore things up on defense and get production from their running backs to challenge teams like Chelsea.

Prediction: Chelsea 28, Pinckney 14

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com.  Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Bill Khan predicts Week 4 Livingston County football games

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Last year’s top Michigan high school basketball player and recent Eastern Michigan transfer Emoni Bates was arrested this weekend and is facing two gun charges. Bates, 18, of Ypsilanti, was arraigned Monday afternoon (Sept. 19) the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and altering the...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Brighton, MI
Sports
City
Mason, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
County
Livingston County, MI
City
Brighton, MI
City
Northville, MI
City
Pinckney, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
Livingston County, MI
Sports
City
Chelsea, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Gannett#Ground Game#American Football#Highlanders
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
MLive

Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
CANTON, MI
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
DETROIT, MI
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Livonia, MI (Photos, Reviews, Maps)

Livonia, Michigan, is known for its mix of small-town vibes and big-city attractions. There’s something for everyone in this Detroit suburb, including an impressive selection of restaurants. From casual eateries to fine dining establishments, Livonia has it all. According to customer reviews, here are the 13 best restaurants in Livonia, MI.
LIVONIA, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
808
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy