DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been sunny and beautiful today with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. No breaking heat today, but it’s looking likely that we will set a new high temperature for tomorrow’s date in DSM. We jump up to the mid 90s tomorrow and then cool off just in time for the start of Fall. Rain chances are in the 8 day for Wednesday and Friday, but they’re pretty isolated on Wednesday. Most of the focus will be in Southern Iowa. Another round of showers rolls in by Friday with highs in the low 60s. We’ll warm up to the 70s by the weekend.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO