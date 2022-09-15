ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
Queen's funeral: Flags back at full-mast as mourning period ends

Flags on British government buildings around the world are flying at full-mast once again, as the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II draws to a close. The Queen was buried in a private ceremony in Windsor on Monday evening, following a state funeral in London...
Liz Truss defends plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she was prepared to take "difficult decisions" such as removing a cap on bankers' bonuses to boost the economy. In an interview with the BBC, Ms Truss admitted that spurring economic growth may mean doing unpopular things. Her government is considering removing a cap...
UK considers joining new European nations club

The UK is weighing up whether to attend a new European political "club of nations" next month. The first meeting of the "European Political Community" is due to be held in Prague in early October. Downing Street wants to see more detail on the summit before Prime Minister Liz Truss...
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral

Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
Covid-19 pandemic is over in the US - Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has declared the pandemic over in the US, even as the number of Americans who have died from Covid continues to rise. "We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over," said Mr Biden in a television interview. Statistics show that over...
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long-run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden said that he was “sick and tired” of the...
Train strikes could impact the London Marathon

Train drivers and railway workers across the country are set to stage the largest strike to date as part the long-running row over pay. Members of the Aslef and RMT unions will walk out on 1 October in order to bring the rail network to an "effective standstill", union bosses said.
Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine

A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
'Christian focused' RE should be scrapped in schools, study says

Laws which mean schools have to teach "Christian focused" Religious Education (RE) and hold a daily act of collective worship should be scrapped, an Ulster Ulster (UU) research paper has said. It says more "controversial issues" should be taught in classrooms. There should also be "joint community schools" rather than...
