ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Vehicles and visitors fill Downtown Cape Girardeau for car show

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some pretty awesome vehicles that rolled into Downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend. The vehicles took center stage as they attracted visitors from across the area to visit the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on Sunday. There were more than 250 vehicles...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Recovery Fest to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery Fest 2022 will be held at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 24. The family-friendly festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at shelter 1. The event is free and open to the public. There will be speakers, food,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
KFVS12

Renovations continue in Downtown Marion to attract more visitors

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Things are heating up in downtown Marion as nearly the entire square is under renovation. From bringing in a new restaurant like a steakhouse, to an intimate music venue that’ll seat around 100 people, bakery, luxury apartments and a face lift to the iconic clock tower, private investors and city leaders are working to attract more people downtown.
MARION, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sandy Superstore#Car Club#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Manifolds#Rodder
KFVS12

Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash

A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Inaugural Oktoberfest held in Ste. Genevieve

Anna Fire and Rescue Department host event to interact with community. Anna Fire and Rescue Department host event to interact with community. The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/16. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT. |. Heartland...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
KFVS12

Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
PERRYVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KFVS12

Anna Fire and Rescue shows off new fire truck in community event

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Anna Fire and Rescue Department wanted to show their community a new fire truck they recently acquired. The event gave an opportunity for people to view and interact with the new fire apparatus and talk with firefighters. Fire crew members also provided a...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Amtrak to resume City of New Orleans, other suspended routes Friday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Amtrak announced on Monday, September 19 they will be resuming all services canceled ahead of a last week’s possible nationwide rail workers strike. The strike was averted on Thursday after negotiators for the railroad unions and the nation’s railroads reached a tentative agreement on a...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau is raising awareness for malnutrition in Missouri. Missouri Governor Mike Parson recently proclaimed the week of September 19-23 as Malnutrition Awareness Week with the help of SoutheastHEALTH Lead Clinical Dietitian Laurie Carlton, MS, RD, LD. “This was something that I felt...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Police investigate shooting at Marion bar

MARION - The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday at Pookie's Bar. According to police, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Marion Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Upon...
mymoinfo.com

Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident

Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.

A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests won't harm you, but may not deliver accurate results. Republican senators introduce bill to combat fentanyl. Updated: 2 hours ago.
PERRY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy