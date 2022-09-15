Read full article on original website
Who Voices the Skull in Metal: Hellsinger?
The Skull in Metal: Hellsinger is voiced by Troy Baker.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
How to Earn Meow Skulls Skin in Fortnite
Meow Skulls is one of the latest unlockable characters to come to the newly announced season of Fortnite. Players looking to play as this edgy feline can look no further as we break down how to unlock this popular skin. As summer draws to a close, a new season in...
Are There Loadouts in Warzone 2.0?
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 was officially revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event Thursday and with that reveal also came unique variations on the Warzone experience, such as the surprising removal of weapon loadouts. On Thursday, fans of the popular Call of Duty franchise were given a first...
Warzone 2.0 Gulag Revealed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to feature an all-new Gulag system. As revealed during the COD: Next showcase, it appears the days of 1v1 gunfights for respawning privileges are over. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the new Gulag in Warzone 2.0. Upon...
Theathrhythm Final Bar Release Date Information
The release date for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has been announced for February 16, 2023 for play on Nintendo Switch and PS4.
Respawn Updates Apex Legends Iron Sights 'Integrity'
Apex Legends' has some issues when it comes to Iron Sights because new cosmetic skins are giving advantages to certain weapons. Iron Sights is the term used for weapons without optics meaning players are aiming down the barrel of the weapon. This can be difficult to use or tough to aim at opponents.
Kartana Pokémon GO Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Dates
Read to find out when and for how long Kartana will be appearing in raids in Pokémon GO.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator and Weapon Blueprint make up an exclusive set of in-game items that can be rewarded to PlayStation players for free. Here's how to claim it and what's included. Modern Warfare 2 'Oni' Operator: How to Get. As announced during...
Call of Duty Adds Change in Perspective with Third Person
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is scheduled to release on Oct. 28, 2022, but fans won't have to wait that long to get their first glimpse of the game with the beta coming this weekend. Call of Duty has made many shocking announcements in the past few weeks. Including...
When is the Next Resident Evil Showcase?
The next Resident Evil Showcase will begin in Oct. 2022 where fans will get more information on Resident Evil 4 Remake.
What is the Best SMG in Warzone Season 5?
Call of Duty: Warzone players looking to get the edge over their opponents with SMGs typically have one question: Which SMG is the best?. If that sounds like you, don't worry. Here is our pick for the best SMG to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five. What is...
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
Modern Warfare 2 Prisoner Rescue Mode Explained
A new game mode is heading to the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — Prisoner Rescue. Here's how it works. While we're still in open beta territory for Modern Warfare 2, there's plenty of content for players to get acquainted with ahead of the game's full release. One new mode heading to the iconic shooter is Prisoner Rescue. This team-based mode splits two teams of 1-6 players into the Attackers and the Defenders, with roles switching every two rounds.
Warzone 2.0 Al Mazrah Explained: POIs, Location, Size
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was officially revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event and with it comes the brand new map, Al Mazrah. Al Mazrah is sure to bring an interesting spin on what long time players have experienced before in Warzone thanks to its sheer size, boasting 18 different POIs and a completely new take on the battle royale's ever-closing circle. For players looking to read up on Al Mazrah and all the content that comes with it, we've got you covered.
Respawn Changes Drop Rates of Attachments, Increases Optic Sights Spawn Rates
Respawn Entertainment has subtly changed the patch notes for the upcoming Apex Legends event, Beast of Prey Collection Event. Redditor PikAtChuHuN was the one to point it out, showing that spawn rates for laser sights and barrels will be decreased, but increasing optic sights. This should appease many different players...
Dead by Daylight September Prime Gaming Reward Listed
Dead by Daylight's September Prime Gaming reward will disappear soon.
4 Best Heroes to Pair With Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Armed with details of the newest addition to the hero roster, we've identified the four best heroes to pair with Kiriko in Overwatch 2. In a PvP game where your team's performance is largely dependent both on which Heroes are played and on counter-picking based on your opponent's team build, knowing how to enhance your teammates' strengths and buttress their weaknesses is oft the key to victory.
Where are the Mending Machines in Fortnite?
With a new season introduced in Fortnite, players are going to need all the help they can get to achieve victory over the competition. Here's a list of all the areas where Mending Machines are located in the latest season of Fortnite. Mending Machines are a well-known asset that has...
