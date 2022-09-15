Congratulations to CHS, ECHS Homecoming court

Congratulations to the Homecoming Court selections for Carlsbad High School and for the Early College High School. Both courts were announced last week during halftime of Carlsbad’s football win over Clovis.

Emelia Goodale and Tylen Gonzalez were crowned Homecoming Queen and King, respectively, from Carlsbad High School. First runners up were Faith Aragon and Dane Naylor, with Alyssa Garza and Keven Gonzalez as second runners up. Jalie Meadors and Eli Asay were third runners up, and Karla Lopez and Mark Florez were fourth runners up.

For ECHS, this year’s Queen is Leonela Romero Calanche, while the King is Justyn Nevarez. First runners up are Aubrey Sillas and Kaisen Valenzuela. McKenzie Davis and Murray Camphouse are second runners up, and Navely Aguilar and Avery Vasquez are the third runners up. Congratulations to the members of this year’s homecoming court.

September is a very busy month in terms of Carlsbad activities. The list includes the Jericho Walk, Relay for Life, the Walk for Recovery, 16th of September, and a Renaissance Festival, just to name a few. One of the Carlsbad organizations that helps so much behind the scenes with so many other activities is the Carlsbad Community Foundation. Despite having a small staff, the Foundation provides incredible assistance in too many different projects to name. Mike Antiporda is the Foundation’s executive director, and he does a great job. The Foundation helps us every year with activities such as the energy summit, prayer breakfast and Independence Day celebration.

The Foundation is celebrating philanthropy during Community Giving Week, Sept. 18-24. Donations to endowment funds during the week are eligible for dollar-for-dollar matching by the Foundation, up to $100. Throughout the week, grants will be awarded and nonprofit work in the community will be recognized.

The Foundation will also be holding a community reception from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Carousel House. This is the Foundation’s annual celebration. The event is free, but advance registration is required. Please email contact@carlsbadfoundation.org or call 575-887-1131 by Sept. 15.

ConocoPhillips is hosting a “Small Biz Builder” program to help local small businesses grow. This will consist of a series of Zoom meetings in November. For more information, please visit the Carlsbad Department of Development’s Facebook page or web page, where links and application information are posted. Participants will receive extensive business coaching, training classes, networking and consideration for a small business loan. We’re glad to see some of our larger businesses in the area helping area small businesses.