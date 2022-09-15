ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Insider Tips and Things to Do at Hatcher Garden in Spartanburg, SC

By Chris Worthy
Greenville News
Greenville News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsvZR_0hwQJMYT00

Spartanburg has an oasis right in the middle of everything, and it can offer busy families a chance for a free dose of nature that just might hit the spot.

Hatcher Garden is a 13-acre private garden open to the public every day of the year from dawn to dusk.

From Caroline Goodman, Director of Development at Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve:

“It exists to provide a place where people of all ages and abilities can come for inspiration, enjoyment, and education through the study of nature. The woodland paths are packed with unique plants, shrubs, trees, and flowers as well as an abundance of wildlife, which makes for a fun outing for the entire family.”

Admission to Hatcher Garden is free, and donations are much appreciated. Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve is a nonprofit organization that relies on the support of the community and visitors.

Insider Tips:

· “We encourage you to bring a picnic and stay a while in the garden,” Goodman said.

· Even though the spot is just adjacent to city life, parents should still bring water bottles and bug spray.

· Goodman said people-friendly pets are welcome.

· Remember to be respectful of the animals in their habitats and stay out of the streams and ponds.

· The garden has two Little Free Libraries on site – one in the gazebo across from the Turtle Pond and one by the new Activities Deck Pavilion. Bring a book from home that your kids are ready to pass along and add it to one of the libraries. You can also choose a new-to-you book to take home.

· While you are near the Activities Deck, Goodman said you can balance on the mushroom stones.

· Download beautiful free coloring pages at hatchergarden.org/coloring.

· Add in a workout with help from an online park exercise guide at hatchergarden.org/s/fit_in_garden_flyers_2022-6g6d.pdf.

This month:

Fall for Hatcher is 5:30 – 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the garden. Spartanburg restaurants and breweries will serve a sample of their unique cuisine, and guests choose which is their favorite. Breweries will also serve a sample of their finest craft beer, and guests will also choose which will win the inaugural “Great Growler Award.” Fall for Hatcher is one of two major fundraisers for the Garden. For tickets, details, and more fall and winter upcoming events, visit www.hatchergarden.org/calendar.

The basics:

Hatcher Garden is located at 820 John B. White Sr. Blvd., Spartanburg. It is open from dawn to dusk every day. Admission is free. Donations are always welcome. Get details, a park map and more at hatchergarden.org

Comments / 0

Related
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Simpsonville, SC (Brunch and Dinner)

Located just two hours South of Charlotte and a little more than three hours from Charleston, the historic town of Simpsonville, South Carolina certainly has a dynamic blend of traditional Southern food joints and diverse eateries to choose from. This article will highlight the 15 Best Restaurants in Simpsonville, including...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
hotelnewsresource.com

Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina

The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC

Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Lifestyle
City
Spartanburg, SC
WYFF4.com

Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Lifehacks
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
deltanews.tv

BLUES FEST FOR WEB 1

The 45th annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival has begun in downtown Greenville. Thousands of people are in attendance. This is the longest continuously running blues festival in the United States.
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina

If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
recordpatriot.com

This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape

If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
cohaitungchi.com

11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC

Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
my40.tv

The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy