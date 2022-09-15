Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Trade Direct Insurance, Hiscox, Progressive: Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market 2022-2028

Read full article on original website
Global Cyber Insurance Market to Reach $20.43 Billion by 2027
The cyber insurance market has a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period to reach. With the growing adoption of cloud-based technology among companies, cyber-crime cases have increased significantly. Data breach cases have also increased consequently in the last few years. According to IBM, the average overall cost of a data breach increased from.
Malaysia Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Insurtech Startups are Raising Funds to Focus on Further Product and Business Developments
Malaysia's Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 74.5% on annual basis to reach. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 42.6% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from. US$1,151.0 million.
Insurance Compliance Software Market Is Booming Worldwide : Vertafore, Oracle, Rhoads Online, Xanatek
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Compliance Software Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Insurance Compliance Software. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry...
Lifetime Pet Insurance Market Size 2022 Global Analysis by Share, Revenue, Latest Investment, Top Players, Key Growth Region and Forecast to 2028: Intelligence Market Report Published New Research Report on- “Lifetime Pet Insurance Market 2022 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2028”
The research report examines the situation of the Lifetime Pet Insurance market at the moment and predicts future market developments. It provides in-depth research of the major influencing and impeding factors that will have an impact on the market's growth trajectory throughout the course of the forecast period. To calculate the market growth rate, researchers use both quantitative and qualitative research methodologies. The research provides precise data on the market size, share, production capability, demand, and growth of the industry for the expected year.
Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Intact Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, Liberty Mutual I
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on. provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. for Oil & Gas Sector space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Group Travel Insurance Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Munich RE, Generali, Allianz, Tokio Marine
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Group Travel Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Group Travel Insurance Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Group Travel Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Global Reinsurance Providers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026. The Business Research Company’s Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026. LONDON. ,. GREATER LONDON, UK. ,. September 19, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2022...
Reinsurance Carriers Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Munich Reinsurance, Berkshire Hathaway, Transatlantic Holdings: Reinsurance Carriers Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Global Reinsurance Carriers Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Reinsurance Carriers offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Unemployment Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Protective Life, Allied, Paisabazaar
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Unemployment Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Innoveo Selected by Safety Insurance Group to Transform Commercial Auto Underwriting
No-code pioneer Innoveo selected by P&C Insurance writer to transform the. /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code platform today announced that Safety Insurance Group, an. A.M. Best. rated "A" (Excellent) P&C insurance carrier, has selected Innoveo's no-code platform for its commercial auto underwriting...
STAIRCASE LAUNCHES PRODUCT TO AUTOMATE NON-DELEGATED MI UNDERWRITING
MI Underwriting tool helps private mortgage insurers make faster policy decisions at half the cost. /PRNewswire/ -- Staircase, the company building an integrated, digital infrastructure to accelerate tech-enabled mortgages, has launched MI Underwriting, a new tool that gives private mortgage insurers the ability to automate the underwriting of non-delegated mortgage insurance (MI) policies for lenders instantly and at half the typical cost.
Cruise Travel Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Seven Corners, Mapfre Asistencia, Royal Caribbean Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Federato, First Solution To Unify Insurance Underwriting And Portfolio Management, Announces $15M Series A Investment
Software Platform Uses Unique Data Architecture and Reinforcement Learning-Based AI to Give Insurers a Complete View of Data for More Accurate, Informed Underwriting. /PRNewswire/ -- Federato, the insurance industry's first "RiskOps" platform, which aligns portfolio strategy and underwriting action, today announced it has raised. $15M. in Series A funding, led...
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Prestigious Provider of Insurance in Ozone Park and Farmingdale, New York: Risk management solutions of diverse types can be acquired through First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. This agency strives to offer tailored insurance policies to each of its clients.
Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 -- First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. is a local, independent insurance agency founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have established its position as one of the most prominent providers of. insurance in. Ozone Park. and. Farmingdale, New York. . This agency offers world-class...
Best’s Market Segment Report: South and Southeast Asian Reinsurers Improve Underwriting Performance, but Challenges Remain
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best notes that reinsurance companies in South and Southeast Asia (S/SEA) posted an improved combined ratio in 2021, although underwriting performance remains pressured with a continued reliance on investments to achieve bottom-line profitability. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Meeting Cost of Capital Elusive for South and...
Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program
RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
Critical Illness Insurance Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- The Latest Released Critical Illness Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Embroker Expands Suite of Product Lines Available by Vertical Markets, Deepens Specific Industry Expertise
Insurtech Embroker collaborates with vertical specialists to deliver new cannabis, venture capital and key person insurance products. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today announced the launch of three new insurance products - one for cannabis dispensaries, one for venture capital firms and one for key business leaders.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Latin America Reinsurers See Limited Claims Activity Amid Inflationary Pressures
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- A low number of large severity catastrophe events in. in the past three years has benefited reinsurers operating in the region; however, according to a new AM Best report, pricing and claims costs are still pressured as a result of the global inflationary environment. The Best’s Market Segment...
AM Best to Sponsor and Present U.S. Life/Annuity Market Insight at ACLI Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill lead a session on focused on the impacts of rising interest rates on U.S. , senior director, and Jacqalene Lentz, director, both of AM Best, will deliver the presentation, titled, “Interest Rates are Finally Rising, What is AM Best’s View and Impact to AM Best’s Rating Process and.
