Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
KDHL AM 920
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
Lengthy Stretch of SE Minnesota Highway Reopens
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction crews reopened a lengthy stretch of Hwy. 43 between Rushford and Mable Friday. A detour directed motorists away from the highway in Fillmore County that allowed crews to replace 11 centerline drainage pipes, repair 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road, according to a MnDOT news release. The project resurfacing a 22-mile stretch of the highway is expected to wrap up in October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
Public Hearing Set for Future of Soldiers Field in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have opportunities to share their thoughts on the proposed future of golf and other amenities at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. A public hearing concerning the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the future of municipal golf in Rochester is set for Tuesday...
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa -- A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hobbit House for Sale 80 Minutes from Rochester, Minnesota
You know those houses built in the side of hills in movies like The Hobbit? You could be a proud owner of your very own hobbit house over in western Wisconsin! It's about 80 minutes from Rochester, MN, and is also a pretty good deal so you won't have to spend an arm and a leg to get this awesome house.
KAAL-TV
Cub Foods fight leads to drug arrest
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of displaying a gun in a parking lot fight was charged with 3rd-degree controlled substance crimes after law enforcement allegedly found M30 pills on his person. Rochester police responded to the parking lot of Cub Foods at about 2:30 p.m. on...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman falls prey to phone, gift card scam
(ABC 6 News) – A 76-year-old Rochester woman sent $1,400 in gift card codes to a phone scammer, according to Rochester police. Police say the woman received a call from a stranger who told her she had won $9,000, but needed to pay a small fee to receive the money.
Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Store in Australia is Now Open in Rochester
A popular store that started in Australia just opened up its second store in Minnesota! If you are needing clothes for kids, The Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota is now home to another adorable clothing store for kids!. Last year, when The Children's Place closed at The Apache Mall in...
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is ongoing. However, the News Release states, "At the hospital,...
iheart.com
Iowa DCI is Investigating a Death in Worth County
(Northwood, IA) -- The Iowa DCI is working with Worth County investigators after a Northwood woman’s body was found in Shell Rock River. Worth County Sheriff’s Department says Melissa Jo Olson was found dead in the river on Friday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Special...
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
KAAL-TV
Flocks of flamingos on front lawns in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Public Library was looking for ways to raise money to expand the library, and three years ago, they decided on flamingos. The fundraiser continues to grow, and so does the library. Peggy Keener is a board member of the Friends of the Library,...
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0