Mobile County, AL

utv44.com

MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

City of Fairhope accepting nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Fairhope is now accepting applications for the 2022 Veteran of the Year. Each year the city honors a local living veteran who has served his or her country and has also used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through volunteerism.
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Mobile County, AL
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Mobile County, AL
utv44.com

Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Lead found in soil where Mobile plans to develop public park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Brookley Air Force Base once served as a repair and salvage site for military planes. There were also seven shooting ranges on the base. One of them, the central pistol range, was located where Mobile will develop Brookley on the Bay Park. "Most ammunition, at...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Updated COVID-19 booster now available in Mobile

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved updated COVID19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech (for people ages 12 years and older) and from Moderna (for people ages 18 years and older). Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

NBC 15 viewer donations sends one Ukrainian family to Mobile

An update now to a story we first brought you Friday. Your generous donations are helping bring a Ukrainian family to Mobile in the aftermath of having their world turned upside down by war in their country. We told you the stories of two families who were forced to flee their homes as Russian soldiers shelled their communities. Tonight, one of those families is preparing to fly here tomorrow, while the other wait. Because of our viewers donations they were able to purchase 2 out of 4 plane tickets needed from Ukraine to Pensacola and they'll be here sooner than they expected!
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Mobile holding household hazardous waste collection event

Registration is now open for a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event that will be hosted by the City of Mobile on October 22, 2022, at James Seals Jr. Park. Registration is required. This free event will give City of Mobile residents a chance to safely and responsibly discard items that...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Man injured in early Sunday morning Mobile club shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: A man is battling for his life after being shot at a Mobile night club. The shooting happened at Bank Night Life early Sunday morning. Video obtained by NBC15 shows the chaos that followed. You can hear screaming in the background. In another video...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Game Recap 2022: Vigor vs. UMS-Wright

For week five, Friday Night Rivals headed to Old Shell Road as the UMS-Wright Bulldogs took on the Vigor Wolves. A lot was on the line for the home team at they are atop the 5A Region 1 standings, and are perfect on the season thus far. Would the Bulldogs keep their stop standing? Or would the Wolves have other plans?
PRICHARD, AL

