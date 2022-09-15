An update now to a story we first brought you Friday. Your generous donations are helping bring a Ukrainian family to Mobile in the aftermath of having their world turned upside down by war in their country. We told you the stories of two families who were forced to flee their homes as Russian soldiers shelled their communities. Tonight, one of those families is preparing to fly here tomorrow, while the other wait. Because of our viewers donations they were able to purchase 2 out of 4 plane tickets needed from Ukraine to Pensacola and they'll be here sooner than they expected!

MOBILE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO