MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
City of Fairhope accepting nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Fairhope is now accepting applications for the 2022 Veteran of the Year. Each year the city honors a local living veteran who has served his or her country and has also used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through volunteerism.
Robertsdale woman concerned about vape-related drug use after school suspends grandson
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Robertsdale woman is raising concerns about vape-related drug use in schools after she claims another student gave her grandson something that caused him to hallucinate. Melinda Hastings said her grandson was suspended, and has faced punishment at home, but she feels not enough is...
Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
Lead found in soil where Mobile plans to develop public park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Brookley Air Force Base once served as a repair and salvage site for military planes. There were also seven shooting ranges on the base. One of them, the central pistol range, was located where Mobile will develop Brookley on the Bay Park. "Most ammunition, at...
34th annual Coastal Cleanup takes the trash out of the splash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — No better way to keep the coast pristine than a pick-up along our shoreline . Now in its 34th year, the Coastal Cleanup took place Saturday in Mobile and Baldwin counties. A ton of trash is collected yearly with this event benefiting our beaches and...
Updated COVID-19 booster now available in Mobile
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved updated COVID19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech (for people ages 12 years and older) and from Moderna (for people ages 18 years and older). Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to...
NBC 15 viewer donations sends one Ukrainian family to Mobile
An update now to a story we first brought you Friday. Your generous donations are helping bring a Ukrainian family to Mobile in the aftermath of having their world turned upside down by war in their country. We told you the stories of two families who were forced to flee their homes as Russian soldiers shelled their communities. Tonight, one of those families is preparing to fly here tomorrow, while the other wait. Because of our viewers donations they were able to purchase 2 out of 4 plane tickets needed from Ukraine to Pensacola and they'll be here sooner than they expected!
Foley man suffers gunshot to the forehead in sports bar, suspect charged with two felonies
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, just after 2am on September 17th, 2022, Officers and Detectives from the Foley Police Department and Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office responded to the 3rd Base Sports Bar located in the 12000 block of US Hwy 98 in Foley for a report of a shooting.
City of Mobile holding household hazardous waste collection event
Registration is now open for a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event that will be hosted by the City of Mobile on October 22, 2022, at James Seals Jr. Park. Registration is required. This free event will give City of Mobile residents a chance to safely and responsibly discard items that...
Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
Man injured in early Sunday morning Mobile club shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: A man is battling for his life after being shot at a Mobile night club. The shooting happened at Bank Night Life early Sunday morning. Video obtained by NBC15 shows the chaos that followed. You can hear screaming in the background. In another video...
City of Gulf Shores announces Movies at Meyer Park series beginning October 27
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores, Ala. – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the fifth annual Movies at Meyer Park series is scheduled to begin Thursday, October 27. Locals and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and join us at Meyer Park for a free movie under the stars.
Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Mobile Regional Airport
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Coast Guard Search and Rescue plane had to make an emergency landing Monday morning at Bates Field. The airplane was on a routine mission when the pilot noticed smoke in the cockpit. Coast Guard officials tell NBC 15 the crew was able to secure...
Local 10-year-old girl to undergo major brain surgery following rare diagnosis
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — A little girl from Saraland is about to undergo major surgery. 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen has been diagnosed with a rare disease called Rasmussen Encephalitis. Next month, doctors plan to remove the entire left side of her brain, in hopes to stabilize her seizures and halt...
Game Recap 2022: Vigor vs. UMS-Wright
For week five, Friday Night Rivals headed to Old Shell Road as the UMS-Wright Bulldogs took on the Vigor Wolves. A lot was on the line for the home team at they are atop the 5A Region 1 standings, and are perfect on the season thus far. Would the Bulldogs keep their stop standing? Or would the Wolves have other plans?
