Fire department terminations are ‘abuse of power,’ says attorney of ex-battalion chief
A law firm representing a battalion chief who was fired, along with the chief of Kalamazoo Township’s fire department, is speaking out through his legal counsel. “First, we maintain that these terminations are inappropriate and without merit,” a statement from Herbert Machnik Law Firm reads. The statement was...
This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison
Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
Online survey being conducted to get input on future Apple Fests
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After what many felt was a successful Apple Fest and Craft Show last Saturday in downtown Coldwater, organizers want to hear from you. The City of Coldwater’s Recreation Department organized Apple Fest again this year and they are inviting everyone to participate in an online survey.
6 arrested, 5 officers injured in Albion festival fight
ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) – Six people were arrested and at least five officers were injured after Albion Police Officials say they were called to Bohm Theater Saturday for reports of a fight and a man with a gun. “The crowd kind of moved down behind the building and then down Cass St. to a park. […]
Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
Woman seriously injured in explosion, fire at house
A woman was seriously injured in an explosion and fire at a house south of Kentwood early Monday.
‘It’s just too much,’ citizen says as Kalamazoo commissioners approve 20% utility bill hike
KALAMAZOO, MI -- With an unanimous vote by the Kalamazoo City Commission, people served by the city of Kalamazoo water and wastewater will pay about 20% more for their bills. The decision has been discussed at meetings for several weeks, and the Kalamazoo City Commission took action Monday, Sept. 19, to approve the rate increases.
Coldwater woman transported to PCRH after crash at Jonesville and Marshall Roads
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate a late Saturday afternoon crash involving injury at Jonesville and Marshall Roads. They say the crash involved a small SUV and a Jeep Cherokee. Deputies found both SUVs in the north west corner of the intersection, with the Jeep in a ditch.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
25-Year-Old Woman Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a Kalamazoo woman. The crash happened in the 800 block of North Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo at about 1:20 p.m.
Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Kalamazoo may need No. 2 plan as state moves to override city’s repeal of decency law
The city of Kalamazoo made national news after it decriminalized public urination, defecation and littering in July. The Kalamazoo City Commission voted unanimously to reduce these acts from misdemeanors with possible jail time to infractions punishable by fines. But if the Michigan Legislature passes a bill introduced Sept. 7 by Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, state law would override the city ordinance.
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Franks sent to prison following choking incident last November
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Bronson man who was charged in connection with the choking of a woman in his South Matteson Street apartment last November was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to three charges.
Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens. Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning. The car was traveling south when it ran off...
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
Commissioners to take action next week on tower lease termination
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to take formal action next Tuesday on the termination of a tower lease agreement with the Branch Intermediate School District. Commissioner Jon Houtz pointed out during last week’s work session the County is no longer in need...
