ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison

Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Online survey being conducted to get input on future Apple Fests

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After what many felt was a successful Apple Fest and Craft Show last Saturday in downtown Coldwater, organizers want to hear from you. The City of Coldwater’s Recreation Department organized Apple Fest again this year and they are inviting everyone to participate in an online survey.
COLDWATER, MI
WLNS

6 arrested, 5 officers injured in Albion festival fight

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) – Six people were arrested and at least five officers were injured after Albion Police Officials say they were called to Bohm Theater Saturday for reports of a fight and a man with a gun. “The crowd kind of moved down behind the building and then down Cass St. to a park. […]
ALBION, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Government
wkzo.com

Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgu#Fire Chieg#Southern Michigan#Michigan Gas Utilities#Ems
The Ann Arbor News

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
CANTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Kalamazoo may need No. 2 plan as state moves to override city’s repeal of decency law

The city of Kalamazoo made national news after it decriminalized public urination, defecation and littering in July. The Kalamazoo City Commission voted unanimously to reduce these acts from misdemeanors with possible jail time to infractions punishable by fines. But if the Michigan Legislature passes a bill introduced Sept. 7 by Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, state law would override the city ordinance.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Franks sent to prison following choking incident last November

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Bronson man who was charged in connection with the choking of a woman in his South Matteson Street apartment last November was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to three charges.
BRONSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens. Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning. The car was traveling south when it ran off...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Commissioners to take action next week on tower lease termination

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to take formal action next Tuesday on the termination of a tower lease agreement with the Branch Intermediate School District. Commissioner Jon Houtz pointed out during last week’s work session the County is no longer in need...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy