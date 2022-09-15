ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: 'House of the Dragon' episode six preview ushers in a new cast

Warning: this article discusses spoilers for House of the Dragon. The time skip is here! House of the Dragon viewers finally have a look at new actors for many of the show’s main characters as the politics pick up in episode six and things look to be — quite literally — heating up.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: 'The Midnight Club' trailer teases terminally terrifying Netflix horror series

Netflix’s resident master of the macabre, Mike Flanagan, is back with yet another horror TV series that is sure to be the highlight of the streamer’s spooky season celebrations. In the wake of The Haunting duology and Midnight Mass, the Doctor Sleep director’s latest show for the platform is about to drop in a few weeks’ time. And you can catch the first trailer for The Midnight Club above.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Viserys drops surprise list of 'House of the Dragon' Targaryens

King Viserys might be presiding over one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of the Seven Kingdoms and literally graying with each House of the Dragon episode, but Paddy Considine seems to be living his best life at the moment, and the fandom is here for it. The...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson confirms her big role in upcoming 'Fortnite' season

Fortnite has become arguably the biggest game in the world since it introduced its battle royale game mode, and it’s now led to Brie Larson joining the cast. Academy Award-winner Larson will follow in the footsteps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and voice a character in the live-service game, with her now confirmed to be The Paradigm in the upcoming Paradise season. Larson had been speculated to be in the game for a few months, but she’s now confirmed it to her seven million followers on Instagram.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10

Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans praise the best opening credits scene the genre has to offer

In horror, it’s certainly no secret that a large collection of movies have their overall fear factor ripped away due to a lazy, unappealing opening scene. However, a delectable handful of movies within the horror umbrella boast eye-popping opening credits scenes that keep viewers intrigued and refrained from searching for an alternative — and fans are happy to share which film sits as the cream of the crop.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest 'Game of Thrones' News: Emma D'Arcy arrives as Rhaenyra and the world bids Milly Alcock farewell

The moment that many House of the Dragon fans had dreaded finally arrived during last night’s fifth episode. The next time the HBO prequel series comes on our small screens, it will be Emma D’Arcy portraying a much older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Red Keep, having picked up the mantle after Milly Alcock’s younger version. The same is also true of Emily Carey’s Alicent Hightower, who is being replaced by Olivia Cooke.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU theory suggests that Loki will become protector of the multiverse

Loki has had quite the journey within the MCU, and fans have an idea where they would like to see that journey continue. From straight-up villain to misguided antagonist to lovable rogue, and finally hero in his own right, we have followed the God of Mischief in rapture since his first appearance.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Hulu's 'Hellraiser' trailer hooks fans and old and new back into the franchise

Hellraiser, the storied horror franchise whose sadistic body horror could make even David Cronenberg shift and lurch here and there, is set for a bloodcurdling reboot on Hulu later this year, and the aptly titled Hellraiser, the eleventh film of its kind, is now making the rounds on the internet with a trailer that manages to be equal parts familiar and tantalizing.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an 'Iron Man' movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A coffin-sized claustrophobic chiller comes up for air on streaming

One unifying fear that a huge number of people has comes from the thought of being trapped in a confined space. Apparently, not a lot of them subscribe to Paramount Plus, looking at how 2016’s nail-biting Girl in the Box is faring on the streaming service. As per FlixPatrol,...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

10 John Constantine Hellblazer comic arcs they could use in 'Constantine 2'

It’s happening. Keanu Reeves is returning to the mystical, magical, dark world of John Constantine. It’s been 17 years since he puffed on a cigarette as the tricksy DC magician, but the hints have been there. Reeves always talked warmly of the role and his work with returning director Francis Lawrence. In 2020, a 15th-anniversary panel that reunited director and star with producer Avika Goldsman went down well with fans and kept the flame alight.
MOVIES

