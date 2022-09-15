Read full article on original website
Hospice Volunteer Training Classes Start October 5
Hospice of Pella has scheduled the next six-week training class for Wednesday mornings. The program will start October 5 and continue through November 9 from 9 – 11:30 am at the Comfort House meeting room. Hospice of Pella volunteers are members of the community that donate their time in...
Knoxville Junior Raises the Most Money for Cancer Relay
Knoxville High School Junior Natalie Collins was the top individual fundraiser for the Knoxville Cancer Relay this year. She took the day off from school to raise funds and run. She ran 31 miles and raised a total of $2,300. Collins has a special reason for raising money, “My mom...
Adele Scott
A celebration of life gathering for Adele Scott, 72, will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. with a short remembrance service at 2:00 p.m. The gathering will be held on the east side of the Knoxville square at the English Valley Wellness building, 109 S. 3rd St., Knoxville, IA 50138. The service will be led by EveryStep Hospice’s chaplain Brent Osborne. Memorials in Adele’s name may be made to EveryStep Hospice Knoxville.
Elizabeth A. (Hayes) Rowley
A graveside remembrance for Elizabeth A. (Hayes) Rowley age 94, formerly of Iowa City will be Wednesday, September 21st at t’Lam Cemetery in Marion County beginning at 1:00pm. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pella City Council Returning for Second Meeting of Month Tonight
The Pella City Council will have a pair of ordinances getting a second reading at their meeting this evening. The council will consider approval of changes to off-street parking in the Central Business District for residential properties and a new moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor. Resolutions on the agenda include approval of a contract for special traffic enforcement with the Pella Police Department and Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, as well as to schedule a public hearing to approve a contract to extend a fiber transport to Indianola Municipal Utilities. The council will hold public hearings for the financing of the Monroe and Prairie Street reconstruction projects for up to $1.6 million and $2.2 million to fulfill the city’s financial obligation for the Prairie Ridge Commercial Development Area. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening in the Pella Public Safety complex, and can also be heard online here: https://join.me/CityofPella.
Sandra “Sandy” Kae Nicholson
Sandra “Sandy” Kae Nicholson, age 69, of Bussey, Iowa, passed away at her residence on Sunday, September 18th. Visitation for Sandy will be held on Thursday, September 22nd, at the Winfield Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sandy’s family will be present to greet friends and relatives from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Burial will be held on a later date at Liberty Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Sandy’s memory to her family for their disbursement later. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Sandy’s family with arrangements.
Beulah Blom
Beulah Blom, 87, of Pella, Iowa passed away Friday at the Pella Regional Health Center in Pella. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1:30 pm Second Reformed Church in Pella. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Visitation will also be on Tuesday from noon until service time at the Second Reformed Church. Memorial contributions may be designated for Hospice of Pella. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Edward “Roy” Cooley
Services for Edward L. “Roy” Cooley, 79, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 23rd, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Indianola with visitation to be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indianola American Legion Post #165. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Jack Junior Schuler, Jr.
Jack Junior Schuler, Jr., 66, of Indianola, IA, passed away on September 16th, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22nd, from 4 to 8 p.m., and the funeral will be on Friday, September 23rd, at 2:00 p.m., both of which will be at the Indianola First Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Robinson Street Construction in Knoxville
Beginning on Wednesday, September 21, Robinson St. will be closed from Lincoln St. (Highway 14) to Henry Street for underground repair. East and westbound traffic will be detoured using Marion St. (east/west) and Iowa St. (north/south). The work should be finished and the road opened by Monday, September 26, 2022.
Leon, Iowa resident dies in accident in south central Iowa
The Iowa Highway Patrol reports a Leon, Iowa resident suffered a medical condition causing his pickup to run off a Decatur County road and enter a pond. The accident happened Sunday afternoon along 253rd Avenue in Decatur County in south central Iowa. Forty-five-year-old Luke Neil Helton of Leon became unconscious...
Marion County Engineer Update
Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian will be submitting a funding proposal to the Marion County Board of Supervisor’s for a project that has been on-going for about 20 years now. The proposal will be for what is known as the Junction 92 Shop. If approved it would essentially be...
Simpson College Music Department Hosting New Concert Series
The Simpson College Music Department has announced the establishment of a new annual recital series that will showcase professional musicians across the state and who have a connection to Iowa. Linda Benoit tells KNIA News the concert will feature Linda Swanson on the violin accompanied by Dr. Jin Park on the piano, and the inspiration for the concert came from a recent performance, and the desire to bring in talented musicians that people of all ages can enjoy.
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Pella City Council to Hold Hearings for Loans Tuesday
The Pella City Council will hold public hearings for the issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes for multiple projects at their meeting Tuesday. The council will consider the financing for the Monroe and Prairie Street reconstruction projects for up to $1.6 million, while $2.2 million will be used for the purpose of fulfilling the city’s financial obligation for the Prairie Ridge Commercial Development Area. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pella Public Safety Complex and online here: https://join.me/CityofPella.
Iowa Man Dies In Southern Iowa Crash
(Decatur County, IA) -- A southern Iowa man is dead after driving into a pond in rural Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon suffered an unknown medical condition around 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon and drove off a road, went thru a fence and then into the water. The I-S-P says the property owner discovered the truck.
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including (from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.):
Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
