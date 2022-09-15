The Pella City Council will have a pair of ordinances getting a second reading at their meeting this evening. The council will consider approval of changes to off-street parking in the Central Business District for residential properties and a new moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor. Resolutions on the agenda include approval of a contract for special traffic enforcement with the Pella Police Department and Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, as well as to schedule a public hearing to approve a contract to extend a fiber transport to Indianola Municipal Utilities. The council will hold public hearings for the financing of the Monroe and Prairie Street reconstruction projects for up to $1.6 million and $2.2 million to fulfill the city’s financial obligation for the Prairie Ridge Commercial Development Area. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening in the Pella Public Safety complex, and can also be heard online here: https://join.me/CityofPella.

PELLA, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO