Does former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels have a clear path to re-enter politics?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Following last Thursday’s acquittal of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels we’re looking into whether he has a viable path to re-enter politics. This comes after Daniels released a statement following his acquittal and statement that he is the victim of a political witch hunt.
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
Deputies: Georgia man found with enough fentanyl to kill populations of Flagler, Putnam counties
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies arrested a Georgia man on Sunday whom they said had enough fentanyl in his truck to kill the entire populations of Flagler and Putnam counties. Deputies said they found James Duke, 33, of Kennesaw, Georgia, sleeping in his truck behind a Mobil...
Mother who pleaded guilty to killing 5-year-old daughter learns fate today
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter is expected to learn Tuesday how much time she will spend behind bars. Brianna Williams, 30, faces from 20 years to life in prison in the death of her daughter,...
Clay County local races
All but one Clay County elective office -- county commission and school board seats and a county judge -- were decided in the August primary when one candidate received more than 50% of the vote. The only county government position on the ballot in November is Clay County Commission, District...
JSO investigating suspicious death of woman in Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at a home on 1500 W. 33rd St. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Inside the home, a woman was found dead and JSO...
JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
'I failed as a mother and a decent human being:' Sentencing for Brianna Williams pushed to next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder of her 5-year-old daughter, continued Friday. Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail...
DCPS leads state in requests to ban books, report shows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attempts to ban books from school libraries are on the rise, according to a new report. PEN America, a group that advocates for freedom of expression, found more than 2,500 instances of individual books being banned from school library shelves. Texas and Florida accounted for more...
Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. Around 1 p.m., officers said they were called to the home on West 33rd Street to help the Jacksonville Fire...
Missing kayaker found safe in Clay County after search
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office safely located a man Sunday morning who was reported missing after he went kayaking. The man was last seen at the Middleburg Main Street boat ramp on a tan kayak Saturday night and multiple law enforcement officers responded. The...
Local anti-violence group wants to help solve the murder case of a local father
A local anti-violence group is working to get answers in the murder of a local father of three. Action News Jax got to speak with the victim’s family, who explained what they want the community to know about their loved one. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
Deputies arrest fugitive, seize 219 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop for broken headlight
A traffic stop that began for a burned out headlight ended with deputies seizing 219 grams of fentanyl and arresting a fugitive wanted in Volusia County and Orange County. “Sometimes, the small things lead to big things." — RICK STALY, Flagler County sheriff. A Flagler County deputy pulled over a...
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Neighbors, authorities testify ahead of sentencing for mother guilty of killing 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter was in court Thursday for her sentencing hearing. Brianna Williams, 30, pled guilty to second-degree murder back in March and could face 20 years to life in prison. In 2019,...
Two victims in surgery after drive-by shooting on Duval Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday Morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Duval Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male in his late teens with...
5 ways to prevent medical identity theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Your personal health information should be kept private for several reasons. If the wrong person gets it, they could access your financial information or steal your “medical identity.”. The National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association estimates that health-related fraud costs the nation about $68 billion a...
Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
