ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans praise the best opening credits scene the genre has to offer

In horror, it’s certainly no secret that a large collection of movies have their overall fear factor ripped away due to a lazy, unappealing opening scene. However, a delectable handful of movies within the horror umbrella boast eye-popping opening credits scenes that keep viewers intrigued and refrained from searching for an alternative — and fans are happy to share which film sits as the cream of the crop.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ trailer hooks fans and old and new back into the franchise

Hellraiser, the storied horror franchise whose sadistic body horror could make even David Cronenberg shift and lurch here and there, is set for a bloodcurdling reboot on Hulu later this year, and the aptly titled Hellraiser, the eleventh film of its kind, is now making the rounds on the internet with a trailer that manages to be equal parts familiar and tantalizing.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawnee Smith
Person
Tobin Bell
Person
Leigh Whannell
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘The Midnight Club’ trailer teases terminally terrifying Netflix horror series

Netflix’s resident master of the macabre, Mike Flanagan, is back with yet another horror TV series that is sure to be the highlight of the streamer’s spooky season celebrations. In the wake of The Haunting duology and Midnight Mass, the Doctor Sleep director’s latest show for the platform is about to drop in a few weeks’ time. And you can catch the first trailer for The Midnight Club above.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10

Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Did Jennifer Coolidge’s spray tan for ‘The White Lotus’ really send her to the emergency room?

Jennifer Coolidge clearly put her all into HBO’s The White Lotus. The role of the entitled and oblivious Tanya McQuoid, who traveled to the exclusive Hawaiian resort to grieve her mother, earned Coolidge her much-deserved first major acting award at the 2022 Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saw 3d#Traps
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU theory suggests that Loki will become protector of the multiverse

Loki has had quite the journey within the MCU, and fans have an idea where they would like to see that journey continue. From straight-up villain to misguided antagonist to lovable rogue, and finally hero in his own right, we have followed the God of Mischief in rapture since his first appearance.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ star details his disastrous first day on set as fans lose it over GRRM’s message about incest

You are probably itching to get into the next episode of House of the Dragon, which should be available for streaming on HBO’s platforms as of now, but before that, take a moment to get into the spirit of the Seven Kingdoms by going through some of the most noteworthy and hilarious updates over the past day, from George R.R. Martin’s interview about incest being dug up and Ser Criston Cole falling asleep on set with a pair of earphones on.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about

The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘Andor’ goes rogue, offering new hope to ‘Star Wars’ fans

Surfaces slick with rainwater cast neon reflections into the night sky. Foreboding concrete buildings close in around a lone figure cloaked by darkness, who bows his head against the curious. Nearby, pounding bass beats assault the senses, while overzealous doormen admit revelers after an intrusive body search. Welcome to the world of Andor, streaming exclusively on Disney Plus from Sep. 21.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode six preview ushers in a new cast

Warning: this article discusses spoilers for House of the Dragon. The time skip is here! House of the Dragon viewers finally have a look at new actors for many of the show’s main characters as the politics pick up in episode six and things look to be — quite literally — heating up.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Sorath’s surprise sequel ‘Hyper Demon’ is a worthy successor

I love Devil Daggers. I love it so much that I buy it for every friend of mine who is getting their first gaming PC, just for them to practice aiming with a mouse and moving with a keyboard. I’m not the best at it — I’ve never even unlocked its only achievement. But I adore its aesthetics and its arcade survival gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans desperate to see an underrated Defenders Saga favorite return

Much has been made about the returns of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the Daredevil duo poised to renew hostilities in both Echo and Born Again, but speculation continues to run rampant about the rest of the Defenders roster. Well, except Finn Jones’ Iron Fist.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy