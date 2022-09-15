Congressional Research Service Issues Legal Sidebar White Paper on Supreme Court Allowing Health Plans to Limit Dialysis Benefits

Read full article on original website
Related
Congressional Research Service: 'Medicaid Coverage of Long-Term Services & Supports' (Part 2 of 3)
WASHINGTON , Sept. 20 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following report (No. R43328) on. , entitled "Medicaid Coverage of Long-Term Services and Supports:" * * *. (Continued from Part 1 of 3) LTSS State Plan Coverage. The state plan is the agreement between a state and the...
Lumeris Taps Umar Farooq as President of Essence Healthcare
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of the technology, insurance capabilities and expertise to support value-based care models, announced today the appointment of. (EHI), the company’s affiliated Medicare Advantage plan. Farooq brings a solid track record of success in managing risk and creating both Provider Sponsored Health Plans (PSHP) and provider-aligned managed care products.
How to Navigate The World of Health Insurance
When you are searching for a health insurance policy to cover your doctor’s visits, take care of your medication, and fulfill other healthcare needs, there are lots of details to remember. The new climate of health insurance policy selection can present some difficulties that many people are not ready to surmount. When you read this article, you will learn some helpful pointers for navigating the world of health insurance.
Big U.S. Bank CEOs To Be Grilled By Congress On Consumer, Social Issues
The chief executives of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other major U.S. retail banks will be grilled this week by lawmakers on a slew of issues, from the state of the economy to their stances on hot-button issues including abortion and fossil-fuel lending. Payments fraud, boosting diversity, mergers and access to bank branches, are also expected to feature…
RELATED PEOPLE
Behavioral Health Center of Excellence and Peach State Health Plan Announce Partnership to Advance Quality in Autism Treatment Outcomes
LOS ANGELES ATLANTA , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. (BHCOE), a data-driven healthcare accreditor, today announced a strategic partnership with. Peach State Health Plan. that will research and advance continuous improvement in Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) treatment delivery and support access to quality services for...
Report: Some census takers who fudged data didn't get fired
FILE- A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. The House has passed legislation on a party-line vote that aims to make it harder for future presidents to interfere in the once-a-decade headcount that determines political power and federal funding. By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press.
The 3 Ps method that saves seniors on Medicare thousands every year
Having moved to Israel after raising a family in the suburbs of Chicago, he chose not to enroll in Medicare for his frequent trips back to the U.S. On one of those trips, during the 2020 holiday season, he fell ill. Parker refused to see a doctor in the U.S., hoping to receive more affordable treatment once he traveled back to Israel. He died in-flight, 90 minutes from…
Interest rate hikes will not address the cost-of-living crisis for American workers
Beacon News, The (Aurora, IL) For most working people, the Federal Reserve Board is an obscure government institution, seemingly far removed from our lives. Yet when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, it is poised to raise interest rates yet again - a decision that could throw millions out of work and cause untold misery for the working class.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue Cross of Montana awarded state contract, $28M in savings touted
Independent Record (Helena, MT) Sep. 19—Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana was awarded the contract to be the third-party administrator for medical benefits and claims administration for the state of Montana Benefit Plan,. Montana Department of Administration. officials said. The contract, effective. Jan. 1. , will result in...
Workers' Rights Amendment: What's in it and how Democrats and Republicans are sizing it up
Herald News, The (Joliet, IL) As gubernatorial rival Darren Bailey campaigned downstate Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker. with a plug for workers' rights that are on the ballot. "We need to make union organizing a constitutional right and stop Republican efforts to eliminate collective bargaining," Pritzker said at a. Laborers' International...
Illinois AG joins group to ramp up fight against robocalls
Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining 51 attorneys general from across the United Sates and the District of Columbia to call on the FCC to do more to crack down on robocalls.
Findings on Managed Care Discussed by Investigators at University of Iowa (Providing Prenatal Care for Patients With Limited Medical Insurance Coverage): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Newer immigrants to. , whether undocumented, recent legal immigrants, those here on temporary visas, or migrant workers, are far less likely than native-born residents of. the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Levittown man among those accused as part of NJ fraud investigation
A Levittown man is among several accused of taking part in a fraud scheme following an investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office. The investigation led to Daniel E. Cassell, 56, of Perkasie, Kwenyan Professional Health Services LLC and Kwenyan and Associates, being charged with first-degree money laundering, second-degree theft by deception, and multiple counts of conspiracy, insurance fraud, and related offenses, authorities said.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0